Community groups propose community investment budget

Representatives of more than 30 community groups, led by Equity Action, will release their proposal for what they call “long overdue investments in public safety,” including higher wages for EMS workers and 911 call takers, at a press conference at noon today at City Hall.

In addition to Equity Action, representatives from the Austin Area Urban League, the Austin Justice Coalition, Go Austin/Vamos Austin, Avow and Public Citizen, among others, will present their recommendations for the upcoming city budget.

“These organizations represent communities from all corners of Austin, addressing issues ranging from workforce development to inclement weather preparation,” according to an announcement about the press conference.

Equity Action was the sponsor of the successful election on a police oversight amendment called Proposition A, but that is not its only project. According to the organization’s website, the coalition behind the community investment budget is supporting “an adequately funded forensics lab that is ready and able to accurately conduct DNA testing again (DPS is supposed to return this function to Austin in 2023) and an expanded program of Park Rangers in our 300+ parks.”

Daniela Silva, speaking on behalf of Equity Action, told members of Austin Environmental Democrats last week that the coalition has been working on its list of proposals for a couple of months and have agreed on the proposal to present to the public.

Silva said that the groups would be proposing more than $107 million for the community investment budget. In addition to raising wages for EMS and 911 call takers, she said the proposal includes increasing money for parks, including increased money for park maintenance and security, and increased support for parent support specialists at elementary schools. She noted that such workers “often act as first responders during weather crises.”

In addition, she said the group would be recommending several items to help both homeowners and renters. The groups are also requesting more funding to help people who are unhoused, with particular attention to rapid rehousing, shelters and health care for that group.

Last year, Silva said, the coalition recommended about $75 million in its community investment budget. About $30 million of that made it into the city budget, she said.

