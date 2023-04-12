Community garden aims to address food insecurity in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Roy Leath used to be born and raised in Northwest Lake Wales.

“Over the years, as so-called progress took place, a lot these things fell by the wayside,” mentioned Leath.

- Advertisement -

He mentioned rising up the group used to be thriving with mom-and-pop grocers.

“Mr. Doc had a fresh produce truck and he would ride around the neighborhood and all of us kids would run out there. Then your mom would send you out there to get tomatoes,” Leath mentioned.

However, the ones days are long past and recent produce is difficult to come by means of in this a part of the town.

- Advertisement -

“People need any help that they can get on any level. We desperately need it in this area because this is not a high-income area,” Leath mentioned.

The reasonable median source of revenue in the Northwest Neighborhood of Lake Wales is somewhat below $20,000 consistent with yr and many of us who reside there are food insecure.

The house is thought of as a food wilderness, with restricted get admission to to supermarkets and inexpensive and nutritious food.

- Advertisement -

“We did a little bit of an assessment of the community, and we found that in order to get access to fresh foods they had to go outside of their community, and a lot of the community does not have access to a vehicle, to be able to transport to a fresh food source,” mentioned Jessica Napoleon, Public Health Planner for DOH-Polk.

The Florida Department of Health in Polk and the Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency are partnering to increase a neighborhood garden.

The Grove Community Garden can be positioned at 315 Dr. MLK Blvd., around the side road from Grove Manor public housing. It will provide recent produce to citizens in the Northwest Neighborhood.

“We really want to address the food insecurity within the Northwest area, but we also want to make this a destination spot. So, we’ve designed this to have raised planters. There’s going to be a fruit orchard and gazebo,” mentioned Cheryl Baksh, Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency specialist.

On April 14, participants of the neighborhood are scheduled to have fun the groundbreaking of The Grove Community Garden. DOH-Polk can be operating with citizens over the summer time to make a decision how the garden will glance and serve as.