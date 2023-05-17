Community disagrees on the future of All for Transportation tax dollars

The factor of transportation in Hillsborough County, Florida is a priority shared via many. With $570 million in All for Transportation tax dollars recently in limbo, there are other reviews on what must be achieved with it.

The Tampa Chamber of Commerce believes that the state must go back the finances in order that the county can use it to handle ongoing wishes in transportation as the inhabitants continues to develop. The Chamber President & CEO Dr. Bob Rohrlack expressed that “this is a state where people want to live.”

Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers additionally consents that the county must get each and every buck again with pastime as they have got billions of dollars in transportation tasks ready to be funded. The contemporary state proposal to refund the tax cash does now not make sense as a result of folks would possibly to find tactics to get the a refund with no receipt, in keeping with Myers.

On the different hand, Karen Jaroch, a transportation recommend who antagonistic the tax from the starting, suggests a gross sales tax vacation as the subsequent best possible resolution. She proposes a one p.c gross sales tax reduction for two or extra years to compensate for the tax cash. Jaroch additionally claims that the county already has the cash to begin running on its transportation problems, however they prioritize “nice wants” like butterfly gardens and splash pads over the upkeep of roads.

As of now, the tax cash will stay in escrow at the state degree, and the legislature will take in this factor once more in 2024.