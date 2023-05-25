‘Commanders’ trademark denied: Ranking top alternate options if Washington has to change moniker once again

The Washington Commanders, an NFL franchise, are within the means of discovering a brand new nickname, as their trademark software for the title “Washington Commanders” used to be just lately denied by means of the United States Patent and Trademark Office due to conflicting emblems and a up to now filed trademark by means of a D.C.-area guy. The workforce’s spokesperson stays hopeful that the trademark factor can be resolved, however within the period in-between, some selection options had been instructed. Here are the top 8 alternative names ranked, beginning with quantity 8, “Defenders”.

8. Defenders

This possibility isn’t in particular distinctive, however this can be a easy and applicable selection that displays the workforce’s identification and elegance.

7. Redhawks

While this title is first rate and a nod to the previous franchise title, it might not be splendid for the Washington workforce because it is the same to a Native American reference.

6. Brigade

The singular title is ingenious and distinctive, and “Washington Brigade” has a pleasing ring to it. It can be a forged possibility if the workforce chooses to pass the patriotic path.

5. Sentinels

This title isn’t as threatening as some others, but it surely has a way of respectability and distinctiveness to it. It additionally has ties to Washington’s baseball workforce from the early twentieth century.

4. Admirals

This title suits neatly with the workforce’s new uniforms, which characteristic stars and is a effective possibility given the army theme of the workforce. It would possibly lack creativity, however it’s efficient in branding the workforce as skilled infantrymen.

3. Presidents

This title might be problematic because the workforce would all the time be related to the present U.S. President, but it surely suits completely with the workforce’s location in Washington D.C. It is a decision that displays the workforce’s patriotism in an original method.

2. Armada

This title carries a way of power and gear, and it sounds even cooler than “Brigade.” It has a classy attraction that might attract new enthusiasts straight away.

1. Red Hogs

This top-ranking possibility is a nod to the long-standing nickname of the Washington workforce, “Hogs”. It is an ideal mixture of a ancient reference and a brand new identification whilst keeping up the legacy of the workforce. “Red Hogs” can be one of the simplest ways to honor Washington’s historical past whilst embracing change in a favorable method.