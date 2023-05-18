Commanders sale: Josh Harris’ group reaches agreement with Dan Snyder family; owners won’t vote on sale in May





The sale of the Washington Commanders from proprietor Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris and his group has been formally introduced. The deal comes with a ticket of $6.05 billion, making it the costliest sale in NFL historical past. The transaction now awaits approval from the league and its owners.

Tanya and Dan Snyder, the co-owners of the Washington Commanders, launched a joint remark expressing their pleasure on the sale’s conclusion. In addition, Josh Harris additionally conveyed his pleasure on behalf of the brand new possession group, which contains Mitchell Rales, David Blitzer, and Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

The involvement of Harris’ group in the sale has already generated renewed enthusiasm for the franchise, together with from Pro Football Hall of Fame head trainer Joe Gibbs, who gained 3 Super Bowls with the Commanders and has expressed his strengthen for the brand new possession.

- Advertisement -

Approval from three-quarters of NFL possession is needed for the sale to be ratified. The league is acquainted with Harris and his budget because of his earlier bid for the Denver Broncos, which must assist the approval procedure.

In addition to the Commanders, Harris owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils. His possession group features a vary of distinguished folks and households with “collective resources and shared commitment to support our vision for the Commanders.”

The sale marks the tip of Snyder’s 24-year run as proprietor of the franchise, which has gone through a hard duration in fresh years. With the announcement of latest possession, the Commanders and their enthusiasts shall be longing for a brighter long run.



