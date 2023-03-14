Command Polymers IPO GMP, Date, Price, Review, Allotment 2023

Command Polymers IPO Details: Command Polymers IPO date is fastened, The IPO will open on March 17 and can shut on March 21, 2023. Command Polymers is a BSE SME IPO to lift ₹7.09 crores by means of IPO. The Command Polymers IPO worth band is fastened at ₹28 with a marketplace lot of 4000 stocks.
Command Polymers Limited used to be included in 1998, doing trade in production and, advertising Polymer-based merchandise. They are a producer of Polythene LF Tube, Tarpoulin Sheet and, dealer of Polyester Fabric.
They have a well-equipped production facility with equipment and gear founded within the South. They are basically engaged within the production and buying and selling of goods. The corporate develops and, sustains long-term, mutually recommended, trade partnerships with its shoppers. Their merchandise are used within the industries equivalent to Industrial Packaging, Food, and many others.
Objects of the Issue:
- Funding Working capital necessities.
- Repayment of Loans.
- General Corporate Purpose.
Command Polymers IPO Review
|Date
|GMP
|Kostak
|Subject to
|14 March
|₹-
|₹-
|₹-
Command Polymers IPO Date & Price Band Details
|IPO Open:
|March 17, 2023
|IPO Close:
|March 21, 2023
|IPO Size:
|Approx ₹7.09 Crores, 2,532,000 Equity Shares
|Face Value:
|₹10 Per Equity Share
|IPO Price Band:
|₹28 Per Equity Share
|IPO Listing on:
|BSE SME
|Retail Quota:
|50% of the web be offering
|NII Quota:
|50% of the web be offering
|DRHP Draft Prospectus:
|Click Here
|RHP Draft Prospectus:
|Click Here
|Anchor Investors in IPO:
|Click Here
Command Polymers IPO Market Lot
The Command Polymers IPO minimal marketplace lot is 4000 stocks with a ₹112,000 utility quantity.
|Application
|Lot Size
|Shares
|Amount
|Retail Minimum
|1
|4000
|₹112,000
|Retail Maximum
|1
|4000
|₹112,000
|S-HNI Minimum
|2
|8000
|₹224,000
Command Polymers IPO Dates
The Command Polymers IPO date is March 17 and the IPO shut date is March 21. The IPO allotment date is March 24 and the IPO may checklist on March 29.
|IPO Open Date:
|March 17, 2023
|IPO Close Date:
|March 21, 2023
|Basis of Allotment:
|March 24, 2023
|Refunds:
|March 27, 2023
|Credit to Demat Account:
|March 28, 2023
|IPO Listing Date:
|March 29, 2023
- Pre Issue Share Holding: 52.60%
- Post Issue Share Holding: 38.39%
You can test IPO subscription standing and IPO allotment standing on their respective pages.
Command Polymers IPO Form
How to use Command Polymers IPO? You can practice Command Polymers IPO by means of ASBA to be had for your checking account. Just move to the web financial institution login and practice by means of your checking account by way of settling on the Command Polymers IPO within the Invest phase. The different choice you’ll be able to practice Command Polymers IPO by means of IPO bureaucracy obtain by means of the BSE site. Check out the Command Polymers bureaucracy – click on BSE IPO Forms obtain, fill and publish for your financial institution or along with your dealer.
Command Polymers Company Financial Report
|₹ in Crores
|Year
|Revenue
|Expense
|PAT
|2020
|₹10.90
|₹10.78
|₹0.09
|2021
|₹16.37
|₹16.10
|₹0.20
|2022
|₹19.49
|₹19.13
|₹0.30
|2023 9M
|₹14.60
|₹14.27
|₹0.16
Command Polymers IPO Valuation – FY2022
Check Command Polymers IPO valuations element like Earning Per Share (EPS), Price/Earning P/E Ratio, Return on Net Worth (RoNW), and Net Asset Value (NAV) main points.
|Earning Per Share (EPS):
|₹0.44 in line with Equity Share
|Price/Earning P/E Ratio:
|NA
|Return on Net Worth (RoNW):
|3.12%
|Net Asset Value (NAV):
|₹14.30 in line with Equity Share
Peer Group
- Kundan Vinimay Private Limited
- Sukhjit Consultants Limited
- Sukhdhan Vinimay Private Limited
- Ridhi Sidhi Advisory Private Limited
Command Polymers IPO Registrar
KFin Technologies Limited
Phone: 04067162222, 04079611000
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://karisma.kfintech.com/
Command Polymers IPO Allotment Status
Check Command Polymers IPO allotment standing on KFintech site URL. Click Here
Command Polymers IPO Lead Managers
- Aryaman Financial Services restricted
Company Address
Command Polymers Limited
Mouza Malancha, J.L.No.87,
P.O. Narayanpur, P.S Bhangar,
District 24 Parganas (South) -743502
Phone: +91 98365 52178
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.commandpolymers.com/
Command Polymers IPO FAQs
What is Command Polymers IPO?
Command Polymers IPO is a BSE SME IPO. They are going to lift ₹7.09 Crores by means of IPO. The factor is priced at ₹28 in line with fairness proportion. The IPO is to be indexed on BSE.
When Command Polymers IPO will open?
What is Command Polymers IPO Investors Portion?
How to Apply the Command Polymers IPO?
How to Apply the Command Polymers IPO thru Zerodha?
How to Apply the Command Polymers IPO thru Upstox?
How to Apply the Command Polymers IPO thru Paytm Money?
What is Command Polymers IPO Size?
What is Command Polymers IPO Price Band?
Command Polymers IPO Price Band is ₹28 in line with fairness proportion.
What is Command Polymers IPO Minimum and Maximum Lot Size?
What is Command Polymers IPO Allotment Date?
What is Command Polymers IPO Listing Date?
Note: The Command Polymers IPO main points are introduced formally. The IPO gray marketplace top class (Command Polymers IPO Premium) is up to date at the respective web page. You can test our IPO gray marketplace web page for day by day updates.)
Follow for the upcoming IPO news and their critiques, additionally stay following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our newest movies, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
– Source : IPOWATCH