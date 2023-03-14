Command Polymers IPO GMP, Date, Price, Review, Allotment 2023

Command Polymers IPO Details: Command Polymers IPO date is fastened, The IPO will open on March 17 and can shut on March 21, 2023. Command Polymers is a BSE SME IPO to lift ₹7.09 crores by means of IPO. The Command Polymers IPO worth band is fastened at ₹28 with a marketplace lot of 4000 stocks.

Command Polymers Limited used to be included in 1998, doing trade in production and, advertising Polymer-based merchandise. They are a producer of Polythene LF Tube, Tarpoulin Sheet and, dealer of Polyester Fabric.

They have a well-equipped production facility with equipment and gear founded within the South. They are basically engaged within the production and buying and selling of goods. The corporate develops and, sustains long-term, mutually recommended, trade partnerships with its shoppers. Their merchandise are used within the industries equivalent to Industrial Packaging, Food, and many others.

Objects of the Issue:

Funding Working capital necessities.

Repayment of Loans.

General Corporate Purpose.

Command Polymers IPO Review

IPO Open: March 17, 2023 IPO Close: March 21, 2023 IPO Size: Approx ₹7.09 Crores, 2,532,000 Equity Shares Face Value: ₹10 Per Equity Share IPO Price Band: ₹28 Per Equity Share IPO Listing on: BSE SME Retail Quota: 50% of the web be offering NII Quota: 50% of the web be offering DRHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here RHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here Anchor Investors in IPO: Click Here

Command Polymers IPO Market Lot

The Command Polymers IPO minimal marketplace lot is 4000 stocks with a ₹112,000 utility quantity.

Application Lot Size Shares Amount Retail Minimum 1 4000 ₹112,000 Retail Maximum 1 4000 ₹112,000 S-HNI Minimum 2 8000 ₹224,000

The Command Polymers IPO date is March 17 and the IPO shut date is March 21. The IPO allotment date is March 24 and the IPO may checklist on March 29.

IPO Open Date: March 17, 2023 IPO Close Date: March 21, 2023 Basis of Allotment: March 24, 2023 Refunds: March 27, 2023 Credit to Demat Account: March 28, 2023 IPO Listing Date: March 29, 2023

Pre Issue Share Holding: 52.60%

Post Issue Share Holding: 38.39%

You can test IPO subscription standing and IPO allotment standing on their respective pages.

Command Polymers IPO Form

How to use Command Polymers IPO? You can practice Command Polymers IPO by means of ASBA to be had for your checking account. Just move to the web financial institution login and practice by means of your checking account by way of settling on the Command Polymers IPO within the Invest phase. The different choice you’ll be able to practice Command Polymers IPO by means of IPO bureaucracy obtain by means of the BSE site. Check out the Command Polymers bureaucracy – click on BSE IPO Forms obtain, fill and publish for your financial institution or along with your dealer.

Command Polymers Company Financial Report

₹ in Crores Year Revenue Expense PAT 2020 ₹10.90 ₹10.78 ₹0.09 2021 ₹16.37 ₹16.10 ₹0.20 2022 ₹19.49 ₹19.13 ₹0.30 2023 9M ₹14.60 ₹14.27 ₹0.16

Command Polymers IPO Valuation – FY2022

Check Command Polymers IPO valuations element like Earning Per Share (EPS), Price/Earning P/E Ratio, Return on Net Worth (RoNW), and Net Asset Value (NAV) main points.

Earning Per Share (EPS): ₹0.44 in line with Equity Share Price/Earning P/E Ratio: NA Return on Net Worth (RoNW): 3.12% Net Asset Value (NAV): ₹14.30 in line with Equity Share

Peer Group

Kundan Vinimay Private Limited

Sukhjit Consultants Limited

Sukhdhan Vinimay Private Limited

Ridhi Sidhi Advisory Private Limited

Command Polymers IPO Registrar

KFin Technologies Limited

Phone: 04067162222, 04079611000

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://karisma.kfintech.com/

Command Polymers IPO Allotment Status

Check Command Polymers IPO allotment standing on KFintech site URL. Click Here

Command Polymers IPO Lead Managers

Aryaman Financial Services restricted

Company Address

Command Polymers Limited

Mouza Malancha, J.L.No.87,

P.O. Narayanpur, P.S Bhangar,

District 24 Parganas (South) -743502

Phone: +91 98365 52178

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.commandpolymers.com/

Command Polymers IPO FAQs

What is Command Polymers IPO? Command Polymers IPO is a BSE SME IPO. They are going to lift ₹7.09 Crores by means of IPO. The factor is priced at ₹28 in line with fairness proportion. The IPO is to be indexed on BSE. When Command Polymers IPO will open? The IPO is to open on March 17, 2023 for NII, and Retail Investors. What is Command Polymers IPO Investors Portion? The buyers’ portion for NII is 50%, and Retail is 50%. How to Apply the Command Polymers IPO? You can practice Command Polymers IPO by means of ASBA on-line by means of your checking account. You too can practice for ASBA on-line by means of UPI thru your inventory agents. You too can practice by means of your inventory agents by way of filling up the offline shape. How to Apply the Command Polymers IPO thru Zerodha? Log in to Console in Zerodha Website or in Application. Go to Portfolio and Click on IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Command Polymers”. Click on Bid Button. Enter your UPI ID, Quantity, and Price. Submit IPO Application Form. Now move for your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve the mandate. Open Demat Account with Zerodha How to Apply the Command Polymers IPO thru Upstox? Log in to Upstox Application along with your credentials. Select the IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Command Polymers”. Click on Bid Button. Confirm your utility. Now move for your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve the mandate. Open Demat Account with Upstox How to Apply the Command Polymers IPO thru Paytm Money? Log in to Paytm Money Application along with your credentials. Select the IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Command Polymers”. Click on Bid Button. Confirm your utility. Now move for your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve the mandate. Open Demat Account with Paytm Money What is Command Polymers IPO Size? Command Polymers IPO measurement is ₹7.09 crores. What is Command Polymers IPO Price Band? Command Polymers IPO Price Band is ₹28 in line with fairness proportion. What is Command Polymers IPO Minimum and Maximum Lot Size? The IPO bid is 4000 stocks with ₹112,000. What is Command Polymers IPO Allotment Date? Command Polymers IPO allotment date is March 24, 2023. What is Command Polymers IPO Listing Date? Command Polymers IPO list date is March 29, 2023. The IPO to checklist on BSE SME.

Note: The Command Polymers IPO main points are introduced formally. The IPO gray marketplace top class (Command Polymers IPO Premium) is up to date at the respective web page. You can test our IPO gray marketplace web page for day by day updates.)

Follow for the upcoming IPO news and their critiques, additionally stay following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.