Colts’ Jonathan Taylor says Anthony Richardson will make life ‘scary’ for opposing defenses

Jonathan Taylor, the previous All-Pro operating again for the Colts, not too long ago expressed his appreciation for the workforce’s new quarterback, Anthony Richardson, who used to be decided on within the fourth total pick out of the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor hopes that Richardson brings the much-needed balance for a place that has been regularly revolving since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement in 2019. Moreover, he’s positive that with Richardson’s ability, making performs along with his arm and legs whilst at Florida, the Colts’ offense will turn out to be one of the vital NFL’s maximum dynamic devices.

According to a contemporary interview with Sports Illustrated, Taylor mentioned that the sky’s the restrict for Richardson. However, he emphasizes the will for the rookie quarterback to take in all of the training wisdom they obtain from veterans and coaches. His good fortune as a rookie within the NFL used to be because of the little nuggets of information presented to him at the moment.

Taylor in comparison Richardson’s ability set to former league MVP Cam Newton and present Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, noting that Richardson has the possible to reach an identical good fortune. Taylor believes that with lately’s NFL training and Coach Shane Steichen’s steerage, Richardson will achieve the following stage. Taylor additionally performed an element in letting Richardson know that the workforce has his again and that they’re right here to lend a hand whoever begins because the quarterback for the workforce. He hopes to make it a relaxed setting for Richardson, particularly beginning as a rookie.

Taylor used to be additionally a first-round pick out introduced in to reinforce the Colts’ dormant offense. With his sluggish get started in 2021, via season-end, Taylor had 1,169 dashing yards, averaging 5 yards consistent with elevate, and helped lead the Colts to the playoffs with quarterback, Philip Rivers, on the helm.