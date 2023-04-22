Colorado woman killed by rock thrown into car in Jefferson County





The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is providing a praise of $17,000 for information in regards to the dying of Alexa Bartell, a 20-year-old woman who used to be using house when she used to be struck and killed by a rock. According to the sheriff’s place of job, the rock can have been thrown from a automobile or from the aspect of the street close to the Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge. At the time of the incident, Bartell used to be at the telephone with a chum when the road went silent. The buddy tracked down Bartell’s telephone and located her useless within her car in a box off the roadway on northbound Indiana Street.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is providing a separate $2,000 praise, whilst the corporate the place Bartell’s mom works is providing a praise of $15,000. The sheriff’s place of job is soliciting for Tesla homeowners to test their techniques for pictures that can probably supply clues concerning the crime spree, as the ones automobiles repeatedly document job whilst using.

According to the sheriff’s place of job, Bartell’s dying is a part of an in a single day crime spree. The following incidents have additionally been reported:

- Advertisement -

– Westminster – one hundredth Ave. & Simms St. – rock thru a windshield – motive force now not injured

– Boulder County – McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (front to Rock Creek group) – rock thru a windshield – minor accidents to the driving force

– Boulder County – McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (front to Rock Creek group) – rock hit a Toyota 4-Runner – frame injury to a automobile, motive force now not injured

– Jefferson County – 10600 block of Indiana Street – rock thru a windshield of a yellow Chevy Spark – murder

– Arvada – Highway 93 at Highway 72 – rock thru a windshield – minor accidents to the driving force

The sheriff’s place of job has recovered probably the most rocks that shattered windshields and entered vehicles. The rocks are about 4 to 6 inches and 3 to 5 kilos. They imagine there is also further sufferers and are running with different legislation enforcement companies to assemble information.

If you will have any information in regards to the incident or the suspect’s automobile, please name the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612. The sheriff’s place of job is soliciting for any individual who can have house safety or sprint cameras that can have stuck the automobile using by to return ahead.

- Advertisement -

Videos associated with this incident may also be discovered at the Investigations & Crime playlist.