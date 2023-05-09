Colorado woman gets life for killing 11-year-old stepson

DENVER — A pass judgement on sentenced a woman convicted of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Colorado and dumping his frame over a bridge in Florida to life in jail with out parole on Monday, calling her declare that she used to be insane and that considered one of her different personalities killed him a disservice to those that are mentally sick.

Earlier within the day, jurors discovered Letecia Stauch responsible of first-degree homicide and different fees she confronted in Gannon Stauch’s killing over 3 years in the past. Prosecutors stated she stabbed Gannon 18 occasions as he attempted to combat her off earlier than hitting him within the head after which capturing him as soon as.

Prosecutors claimed Stauch killed the boy in January 2020 as a result of she hated him and sought after to harm his father, Al Stauch, whom she deliberate to go away and who used to be away on a National Guard deployment on the time. They stated she then put his frame in a suitcase and drove over 1,300 miles with it in a rented van.

Judge Gregory Werner stated Stauch used to be additionally motivated through “hatred and jealousy” of Gannon’s mom, Landen Bullard, and green with envy of being left to deal with Gannon and his more youthful sister.

Unlike different defendants with psychological well being issues, Werner stated Stauch used to be by no means shocked through what her alleged different persona did however as an alternative took aware steps to hide up her movements.

“There is no time during the minutes, hours and days following the murder where Letecia came out and wondered ‘Gee, why am I carrying a body around a body in my luggage?’ That just isn’t credible,” he said.

Al Stauch broke down in court while addressing Gannon, saying he would never would have thought he was leaving him with his “murderer.” Both he and Bullard recalled how their severely premature son weighed about a pound and a half when he was born, able to fit into the palms of his dad’s hands, but proved to be a survivor.

“You came into this world fighting. Unfortunately, you left this world fighting,” Bullard stated.

Stauch didn’t deny killing Gannon, however she pleaded no longer responsible through explanation why of madness. The protection argued that she killed Gannon all over a “psychotic break” caused by trauma from being physically, emotionally and sexually abused during her childhood.

Experts at the state mental hospital concluded that Stauch had a personality disorder with borderline and narcissistic features but was sane at the time Gannon was killed. Under Colorado law, that means understanding the difference between right and wrong and being able to form the intent to commit a crime.

The main defense witness, Dr. Dorothy Lewis, author of the book “Crazy, Not Insane” and featured in an HBO documentary with the similar name, concluded Stauch suffered from dissociative identification dysfunction — when any individual has two or extra personalities as the results of trauma — and used to be no longer sane on the time Gannon used to be killed.

In the weeks leading up to Gannon’s killing, Stauch was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder after she was referred to a psychologist while being treated military health clinic. Therapist Ronda Niederhauser testified that Stauch did not show any signs of being a threat to herself or others and was aware of her surroundings.

Authorities believe Stauch killed Gannon in his bedroom a few hours before reporting him missing on Jan. 27, 2020, saying he had not come home from playing with friends. Dozens of volunteers helped search for the boy in the area around where the family lived near Colorado Springs. However, investigators later revealed that Stauch concocted a variety of stories to mislead them, including that a man she hired to repair a carpet raped her and then abducted Gannon.

After Al Stauch became suspicious of his wife, he allowed the FBI to listen in on his phone calls with Stauch, trying to draw out more information from her about where Gannon was. Hours of audio from those calls along with video recordings of interviews with Stauch about her mental health were a prominent part of the evidence offered during the five-week trial.

Gannon’s body was found in a suitcase below a bridge on the Florida Pandhandle during an inspection done twice a year in what prosecutors called “divine intervention.”

Stauch was convicted of first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder of a child by a person in a position of trust, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.

She didn’t seem to turn any response to the decision because it used to be learn, sitting on the protection desk between her two legal professionals, or as Al Stauch, Bullard and others spoke to the pass judgement on about how Gannon’s killing had harm them.