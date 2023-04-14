Colorado lawmakers send $38.5B budget, 9% larger than last year, to Gov. Polis | Colorado

(The Center Square) – The Colorado General Assembly despatched a $38.5 billion state funds for fiscal 12 months 2023-24 to Gov. Jared Polis for his approval on Thursday.

The funds supplies investment for state services and products, together with upper schooling, well being care, human services and products, roads, courts and corrections. The funds is roughly 9% or $1.2 billion extra than last fiscal 12 months.

Health care coverage and financing will obtain the biggest portion of the funds at $15.4 billion. Education is budgeted for $7 billion, upper schooling for $5.8 billion and early youth for $791 million. The licensed transportation funds is $1.8 billion.

State regulation calls for a balanced funds.

“Balancing the state’s budget in a responsible and thoughtful manner is one of our most urgent priorities as a legislature, and I am pleased to say that this year’s budget hits the mark,” Joint Budget Committee Chair Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, mentioned in a commentary. “We’re delivering for Colorado families by making record investments in K-12 education, supporting our health care workers, and creating safer communities – all while keeping our state on solid financial footing.”

“This budget reflects our core Colorado values of opportunity, independence, and responsibility,” Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, and a member of the Joint Budget Committee, mentioned in a commentary. “The investments we’re making today will prepare our students for success, increase our housing supply, respond to workforce needs, and lower the cost of health care for our Colorado families. All in a balanced budget that puts Colorado on a sound and sustainable fiscal path into the future.”

Republicans within the minority criticized the scale of the funds all through the legislative procedure.

“SPENDING is easy – CUTTING is hard!” Roger Hudson, deputy leader of workforce for the Colorado House Republicans, mentioned in a social media post. “Ask your state legislators what they CUT from Colorado’s bloated (and) ridiculously large $38.5 billion budget.”