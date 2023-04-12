Colorado inflation up 1.3% in recent months, federal data shows | Colorado

(The Center Square) – Inflation in Colorado used to be up 1.3% between January and March, however down over the past three hundred and sixty five days, in step with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The 12-month shopper worth index used to be up 5.7% between March 2022 and March 2023, BLS data launched on Wednesday for the Denver metro house shows.

- Advertisement -

That price is down from 6.4%, the Common Sense Institute famous in a file at the BLS data.

“The primary causes of this change are increases in the prices of household fuels and transportation, and slower rates of growth of other prices, such as medical care and recreation,” CSI stated. “Overall earnings growth has caught up with price growth; in Colorado, average weekly earnings have increased by 6.5% over the past 12 months ending in December, slightly outpacing inflation by .1 percentage points over that same period.”

Food (1.3%), housing (1.1%), power (6.4%) and gas (12.3%) are all up since January, in step with the shopper worth index.

- Advertisement -

CSI stated Colorado’s moderate family spent over $1,000 extra per 30 days in February and March on account of inflation.

Since 2020, inflation has brought about the typical family in the state to spend $14,800 extra, in step with the assume tank.