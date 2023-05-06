Colorado hotel mechanical structure collapses in pool area, injuring 6, officials say

According to CBS News Colorado, a mechanical structure collapsed in the pool house of the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colorado on Saturday, ensuing in a number of accidents.
The Aurora Fire Department reported on social media that six people had been injured. Of those six, two had been transported to native hospitals with life-threatening accidents.
An eyewitness advised CBS News Colorado that any individual pulled a smoke alarm, resulting in the hotel’s evacuation. The apparatus that collapsed onto the pool deck seemed to be a duct, with the witness gazing a kid being handled at the pool deck after the incident.
This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.
