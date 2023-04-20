Colorado highways drop six spots in national ranking | Colorado

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s highways rank No. 43 in an annual file that analyzes the prices and high quality of every state’s freeway gadget.

That’s a drop of six spots from the state’s ranking final yr in the Reason Foundation’s “Annual Highway Report.”

“The state’s biggest need is to improve Interstate pavement quality,” the report from the libertarian suppose tank stated. “Colorado could learn a lot from neighboring state Utah, which has some of the same geographical characteristics yet manages to rank 10th among all states.”

The Centennial State ranks low for pavement prerequisites around the state, at No. 47 for rural interstates and No. 40 for city interstates.

Colorado additionally ranks No. 21 in the structurally poor bridges class, No. 31 for city visitors congestion, No. 32 for rural fatalities and No. 36 for city fatalities. The state’s very best rank is No. 12 for “other disbursement ratio.”

“To improve in the report’s overall rankings, Colorado could improve its rural and urban Interstate pavement conditions and reduce its maintenance and administrative spending,” stated Baruch Feigenbaum, Reason Foundation’s senior managing director of transportation coverage and an writer of the file. “Colorado has the fourth highest percentage of poor rural Interstate pavement.”

Colorado’s upkeep disbursement consistent with lane-mile of one.49 ranks No. 43.

“Colorado’s spending numbers are average-high and its overall pavement quality is average-poor,” Feigenbaum stated. “For the amount the state spends, the pavement quality should be better.”

Neighboring states Utah (No. 10), Wyoming (No. 16), and New Mexico (No. 36) all position upper in the file’s total ranking than Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will obtain an extra $45 million for snow removing and pavement maintenance, Gov. Jared Polis’ place of business introduced Thursday.

“Colorado’s strong winter snowpack has helped grow our economy, support jobs, and our world-class ski resorts but we also need to address the consequences of a challenging winter to ensure that our roads remain safe and reliable for drivers and our economy as the weather warms up,” Polis stated in a remark. “We are making it a priority to fix potholes on state roads after a tough winter.”

In 2021, Polis signed a $3.8 billion transportation invoice into legislation the use of new charges to fund tasks.