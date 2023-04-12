Colorado high school cancels classes after teacher dies of possible meningitis

- Advertisement - - Advertisement - Eaglecrest High cancels classes after teacher dies in all probability of bacterial meningitis

- Advertisement -

Eaglecrest High cancels classes after teacher dies in all probability of bacterial meningitis 00:25

A Denver-area high school canceled Tuesday evening athletics and actions and Wednesday classes out of what officers known as an abundance of warning following the demise of a teacher from suspected bacterial meningitis, CBS Colorado studies.

The Arapahoe County Public Health Department mentioned Maddie Schmidt, of Eaglecrest High School, in Aurora, had signs in step with the sickness.

Bacterial meningitis is probably contagious and severe and may require hospitalization however will also be handled with antibiotics.

The school despatched a letter to folks announcing partially, “We take this matter very seriously and are working closely with Arapahoe County Public Health (ACPH) to identify students or staff who may have been in close contact with the infected staff person. Arapahoe County Public Health will reach out directly to all staff members and families of students determined to be close contact. Those individuals will be offered preventative antibiotics.”

PSAT and SAT checking out that used to be intended to happen Wednesday will likely be rescheduled.

The school used to be sending out common information from Arapahoe County Public Health about bacterial meningitis, together with information about signs and when to name a healthcare supplier.

Trending News



