Colorado employment gets boost from manufacturing sector | Colorado

(The Center Square) – Colorado were given a boost in employment from the manufacturing sector final month, because the state’s unemployment charge remained unchanged.

The state added 3,900 nonfarm jobs in May – 1,300 of which got here from manufacturing, in step with data launched Friday through the Colorado Department of Employment and Labor.

- Advertisement -

The manufacturing sector’s jobs added in May marks “the most for this sector since June 2020,” an research through the Common Sense Institute stated.

Colorado’s unemployment charge stayed at 2.8%, whilst the nationwide moderate is 3.7%.

“Colorado’s unemployment rate has been below 3% for 13 consecutive months and remains at pre-pandemic levels,” CDLE stated in a observation.

- Advertisement -

Gov. Jared Polis touted the state’s financial system in a observation Friday.

“Colorado’s robust financial system continues to develop companies, draw in new firms, and create extra good-paying jobs,” the governor stated. “Our administration is committed to growing our state’s workforce and providing new resources and opportunities for businesses and Coloradans.”