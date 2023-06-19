Colorado employment gets boost from manufacturing sector | Colorado

(The Center Square) – Colorado were given a boost in employment from the manufacturing sector final month, because the state’s unemployment charge remained unchanged.
The state added 3,900 nonfarm jobs in May – 1,300 of which got here from manufacturing, in step with data launched Friday through the Colorado Department of Employment and Labor.
The manufacturing sector’s jobs added in May marks “the most for this sector since June 2020,” an research through the Common Sense Institute stated.
Colorado’s unemployment charge stayed at 2.8%, whilst the nationwide moderate is 3.7%.
“Colorado’s unemployment rate has been below 3% for 13 consecutive months and remains at pre-pandemic levels,” CDLE stated in a observation.
Gov. Jared Polis touted the state’s financial system in a observation Friday.
“Colorado’s robust financial system continues to develop companies, draw in new firms, and create extra good-paying jobs,” the governor stated. “Our administration is committed to growing our state’s workforce and providing new resources and opportunities for businesses and Coloradans.”
