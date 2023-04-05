Colorado Dept. of Transportation agrees with problems in audit of $3.5B in projects | Colorado

(The Center Square) – The Colorado Department of Transportation agreed with all 20 suggestions made via State Auditor Kerri Hunter in regards to the lack of oversight on $3.5 billion spent on projects.

The 138-page audit particularly reviewed “alternative delivery contracting methods,” recurrently outlined as deciding on a crew to broaden, procure and design a transportation mission. The audit reviewed the design-bid-build supply way and building supervisor/common contractor or design-build method. During fiscal years 2021 and 2022, the dept controlled 19 choice supply projects, starting from $8.3 million to $1.17 billion.

“Overall, auditors concluded that the Department lacks sound, consistent, and transparent processes for deciding to use alternative delivery methods, awarding and determining the parameters of alternative delivery contracts, managing alternative delivery contracts, ensuring that alternative delivery contracts provide expected cost-effectiveness benefits, and adhering to accountability and transparency expectations,” consistent with a media free up from the auditor pronouncing the file.

“When the Department does not follow its established process for determining the most appropriate delivery method for a project, this can result in increased cost to the State, such as difficulty negotiating a contract price, as well as undesirable project outcomes, such as schedule delays or legal risks,” Stefanie Winzeler, legislative audit manager, mentioned in a remark. “Our analysis showed that design-build projects are more likely to have schedule delays, cost overruns, and legal disputes when compared to the default, low-bid delivery method. The department’s management of construction manager/general contractor projects has resulted in statutory violations and payments above fair market values.”

In 5 of 12 building supervisor/common contractor projects, the audit discovered the dept paid contractors roughly $700,000 to proceed paintings after contracts expired, a contravention of state legislation. Approximately $158 million used to be paid for building paintings associated with expired contracts.

The division makes use of unbiased charge estimators to make sure honest and open pricing with building supervisor/common contractors. However, throughout the two-year duration the dept paid $18 million greater than unbiased charge estimates in all 27 mission contracts.

The audit discovered the dept didn’t at all times practice its personal insurance policies for choice supply projects. Half of 16 projects reviewed discovered the dept didn’t totally use its variety procedure when deciding whether or not to make use of an alternate supply way. The failure resulted in “increasing the risk of choosing an unsuitable delivery method that could lead to cost and schedule overruns,” consistent with the file. The audit additionally discovered some proposals had been incorrectly scored and will have to were rejected.

The audit discovered the dept lacks one way of comparing whether or not choice supply strategies agree to state rules requiring a well timed or cost-effective choice to plain strategies. Design-build and design-bid-build projects are much more likely to have agenda and value overruns, the file discovered.

The audit additionally discovered the dept doesn’t supply transparent and constant information on choice supply projects on its web page. It additionally discovered the dept doesn’t practice the Colorado Open Records Act via persistently assembly responsibility and transparency requirements.

The division is accountable for development and keeping up all roads in the state freeway gadget, which these days covers 23,000 lane miles, 3,400 bridges and 35 mountain passes.