Colorado dentist arrested in wife’s ‘complex and calculated’ poisoning death, police say

The dying used to be “a heinous, complex and calculated murder,” police said.

A Colorado dentist has been arrested in connection with the “advanced and calculated” poisoning death of his wife, local police said on Sunday.

The Aurora Police Department said James Toliver Craig, 45, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder early Sunday morning.

Craig and his wife, who was suffering from “critical complications and dizziness,” arrived at an area health facility at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday night time, officers stated.

PHOTO: James Toliver Craig, 45, a dentist in Aurora, Colorado, is seen in an undated booking photo released by the Aurora Police Department.

James Toliver Craig, 45, a dentist in Aurora, Colorado, is seen in an undated booking photo released by the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora Police Department

She was placed on a ventilator after her “situation deteriorated unexpectedly,” police stated in a statement, including, “She used to be declared medically mind useless a little while later.”

An investigation into her “surprising” death showed she’d been poisoned, said Mark Hildebrand, a division chief with the department.

“It used to be briefly found out this used to be in reality a heinous, advanced and calculated homicide,” Hildebrand stated in a remark.

