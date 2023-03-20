Colorado dentist accused of killing wife with poison in “complex and calculated murder”

- Advertisement - - Advertisement - Aurora dentist taken into custody by means of murder detectives after allegedly poisoning wife

A Colorado dentist has been arrested for allegedly poisoning his wife in what police referred to as a “heinous, complex and calculated murder.”

James Toliver Craig, 45, used to be arrested early Sunday by means of patrol officials and murder investigators, Aurora police stated in a news release. He used to be booked round 2 a.m. into the county prison on fees of first-degree homicide.

Investigators say that on Wednesday night time, Craig drove his 43-year-old wife to an area health center as a result of she used to be complaining of “severe headaches and dizziness.”

His wife’s situation deteriorated temporarily on the health center, police stated, and she used to be put on a ventilator in an in depth care unit. She used to be declared brain-dead a short while later.

Homicide detectives introduced an investigation and made up our minds that the sufferer have been poisoned. Authorities didn’t say how the lady used to be poisoned nor did they divulge every other information about the alleged crime.

After medical doctors made the verdict to take the lady off lifestyles reinforce, police bought a warrant for first-degree homicide early Sunday morning.

“When the suspicious details of this case came to light, our team of officers and homicide detectives tirelessly worked to uncover the truth behind the victim’s sudden illness and death,” stated Division Chief Mark Hildebrand. “It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder. I am very proud of our Major Crimes Homicide Unit’s hard work in solving this case and pursuing justice for the victim.”

According to a work bio and video posted online, Craig is married with six youngsters. He stated he taught as an affiliate professor on the University of Missouri School of Dentistry for 3 years and has been training dentistry in the Aurora house since 2006.

The Aurora Police Department stated the investigation stays ongoing and any individual with further information is advised to touch Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

