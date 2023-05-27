Colorado AD addresses Pac-12 status amid rumors of Big 12 move: ‘We’ll evaluate things as we move forward’

Colorado Athletic Director Rick George lately mentioned rumors circulating concerning the Buffaloes’ doable move to the Big 12 Conference.

According to studies, Colorado is lately comparing their choices as the Pac-12 convention continues its negotiations for a brand new media rights deal. A supply from the Big 12 reportedly shared previous this week with The Oklahoman that the Buffaloes can be able to decide to the convention “soon”.

Despite the rumors, George made it transparent that Colorado is “proud members of the Pac-12” and would like to stay within the convention. However, he additionally stated that the Buffaloes “have to do what’s right for Colorado at the end of the day”.

The Pac-12 is lately in its ultimate season sooner than the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) go away for the Big Ten in 2024. The convention stays the one Power Five league with out a long-term, secured TV deal.

In March, studies surfaced indicating the Big 12 can be ready so as to add Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State, identified as the Pac-12’s Four Corner faculties, if uncertainty inside the Pac-12 ends up in groups leaving the convention.

Despite a disappointing season, the Buffaloes are making strides below the management of former Jackson State trainer Deion Sanders, who used to be employed to reinvigorate this system. Currently main the largest one-year roster overhaul in contemporary reminiscence, Sanders has orchestrated the largest switch portal magnificence within the country, in line with 247Sports.