Colombian musician opens music school in North Texas

Sacrifice and grit earned Eduardo Rojas a prestigious music scholarship 2,300 miles away in Fort Worth.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Eduardo Rojas is likely one of the maximum in-demand music academics in the Dallas-Fort Worth space.

- Advertisement - But to grasp what makes him the sort of nice instructor, you’ve were given to listen to his tale as a scholar.

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, Rojas’ oldsters didn’t have a lot — however they stored sufficient for a piano.

“I used to give recitals, concerts, I mean literally recitals since I was 7 years old, 8 years old,” Rojas informed WFAA.

- Advertisement - “I was just in love [with piano].”

At age 13, Rojas moved 12 hours from domestic to coach at a conservatory. He practiced as much as 18 hours an afternoon, incessantly drowsing below his piano.

“Somebody actually gave me a mattress, because I used to sleep on the floor or on the bench of the piano,” he stated.

- Advertisement - “It was hard because I didn’t really have much money. I’d eat once a day, or something like that.”

As he were given older, he stated, Rojas sacrificed social alternatives to coach. He by no means went to events.

“A guy did open a bar across from the conservatory, and I used to go,” he stated.

“Sometimes he’d give me a beer, and then I’d go back to practice at the conservatory. Sometimes I could pay for the beer, sometimes I couldn’t.”

All that sacrifice and grit sooner or later earned Rojas a prestigious music scholarship 2,300 miles away in Fort Worth.

At TCU, Rojas stated, he had no pals, cash or automobile.

And didn’t know a phrase of English in addition.

“Since I was at TCU, I used to see all these people, and I thought, I want to be one of them, or even better,” he stated.

Rojas stated he watched cartoons to select up some English and, as he’d completed all his existence, saved coaching.

“Now you need to prove yourself,” he informed himself.

“You didn’t come to the United States to cry.”

Rojas changed into a a success live performance pianist in DFW. It used to be his longtime dream — however nonetheless no longer sufficient.

“And so I said…what else?” Rojas laughed.

He made more money instructing at-home piano courses for DFW households. The father of considered one of his scholars, he stated, used to be an excessively a success trade guy.

“So I asked him, how can I live like you? Close to you, but in music education. Because I know how to teach but I don’t know business.”

Rojas listened to the dad’s recommendation, and sooner or later stored sufficient to open “Rojas School of Music.”

He now operates two campuses and employs 25 instructors who train 500 scholars, with plans to quickly open every other location.

“And I want to keep growing, because I want to keep impacting more, all of this community,” he informed WFAA.

And that’s what makes Eduardo Rojas the sort of outstanding instructor.

He’s a dwelling lesson, that despite the fact that you don’t come from a lot, you’ll be able to at all times paintings onerous and alter your music.