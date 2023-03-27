Collin County Voter Guide 2023

Local elections would possibly appear insignificant compared to nationwide ones, however this yr a number of main positions are up for election, together with mayor, faculty board, town council and extra.

This yr’s Collin County election is May 6, 2023, however citizens will have to sign in via April 6 to take part in balloting. From April 24 to May 2, citizens can vote early, as a substitute of ready till the sixth to vote. Early balloting places may also be discovered at the county’s website. Election Day polling places may also be discovered here.

April 25 is the ultimate day citizens can practice for a mail-in poll. But now not everybody can vote via mail. All voted ballots which can be returned on or sooner than 7 p.m. on Election Day will likely be counted. Those won via 5 p.m. the following industry day after Election Day is also counted if they’re postmarked via 7 p.m. Election Day.

Those who can practice for mail-in ballots:

65 years of age or older

Disability (as outlined in Texas Election Code Sec. 82.002)

Expected to provide beginning inside of 3 weeks sooner than or after Election Day

Expected absence from the county

Confined in prison or involuntary civil dedication

This yr’s mayoral election is countywide, with 3 towns having the danger to vote for his or her subsequent mayor. In Allen, Baine Brooks is working unopposed; in Frisco Jeff Cheney, Jonathan Spencer and Mark Piland are working; in Richardson Bob Dubey and Janet DePuy are working.

Here are the other positions up for election:

Plano City Council — Place 1, Place 3, Place 5, Place 7

Plano School Board — Place 4, Place 5, Place 7

Frisco City Council — Place 5, Place 6

Frisco School Board — Place 4, Place 5

McKinney Council — District 2, District 4

McKinney School Board — Place 4, Place 5, Place 6

Allen City Council— Place 2

Allen School Board — Place 6, Place 7

Richardson City Council — Places 1-6

The Collin County Elections Administrator will post unofficial election effects for all elections carried out via the workplace. Election effects are unofficial till canvassed or followed via the birthday party, county, town or faculty.