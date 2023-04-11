Collin County: Two dead at 400 Whisperfield Drive in Murphy







COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after two other people have been discovered dead in Murphy Monday night, officers stated.

Around 6:15 p.m., Murphy police officers spoke back to the 400 block of Whisperfield Drive following a decision relating to “unconscious persons,” the dep. stated.

When they arrived, officials came upon two other people have been dead. Police stated the alleged suspect used to be transported to a neighborhood sanatorium in an unknown situation.

Police didn’t free up how the sufferers died however stated the double murder investigation is ongoing.

Murphy Fire-Rescue stated in a news free up that there is not any possibility to the general public at this time, and there’s proof that signifies the crime used to be no longer a random act of violence.

The sufferers' names aren't being launched till professional identity comes from the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office.





