Collin County: Man on the run after road rage shooting

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A person used to be sentenced to 43 years in jail for a 2021 annoyed attack with a dangerous weapon by way of a Collin County jury Thursday. Only drawback? He wasn’t there, in keeping with Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

DA Willis introduced Thursday that 35-year-old Carlton Williams, of Cedar Hill, coined "machete man," is on the run after committing some other crime whilst he used to be intended to be at the courthouse.

The Duncanville Police Department mentioned Williams used to be fascinated about a road rage shooting in the town as he used to be reportedly on his technique to courtroom after which fled from that scene “while armed and dangerous.”

Williams used to be on trial for a road rage incident that came about on Aug. 29, 2021. Police mentioned Williams used to be using a big white field truck when he just about sideswiped an individual using on the Dallas North Tollway.

Police mentioned Williams become indignant when the sufferer attempted to get his consideration, after which he chased the sufferer for a number of mins.

Police mentioned the chase escalated when the sufferer stopped at a pink mild at Legacy and Parkwood in Plano. Williams reportedly exited his truck, banged on the sufferer’s window and grabbed a machete from his truck. Williams then reportedly threatened the sufferer’s lifestyles, and slashed the sufferer’s entrance and rear passenger tires with the machete.

Plano Police mentioned a number of witnesses noticed Williams’ habits at the busy intersection earlier than he fled the scene.

And this wasn't the first time Williams used to be fascinated about this kind of crime. During the sentencing portion of his trial, the jury heard proof of 3 extra road rage incidents involving Williams, two in Dallas County in 2021, and one in some other county in 2019. In each Dallas County crimes, Williams additionally pulled out a machete to threaten the drivers.

The DA mentioned prosecutors additionally confirmed proof that Williams has two prior legal convictions for annoyed attack with a dangerous weapon in 2008 and steady violation of a protecting order in 2015 – each in Dallas County.

Williams additionally had more than one misdemeanor convictions too.

So, in spite of his absence from trial, the jury assessed his punishment at 43 years in jail.

DA Willis mentioned the Texas Rangers, along side Duncanville and Cedar Hill police departments, proceed their seek for Williams.