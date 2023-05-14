College football transfer portal live tracker: Spring portal moves and latest news

Miami has addressed a vital want in its staff by way of obtaining a dedication from Anthony Campbell, a 6-foot-7, 283-pound defensive lineman in the course of the transfer portal. The staff additionally received a very good addition to its receiving corps in Shemar Kirk.

Campbell used to be born in Kingston, Jamaica, and performed highschool football at Bartow, Florida. According to The Athletic’s record of best to be had avid gamers, Campbell used to be ranked tenth earlier than Saturday’s pick-up. He performed 208 snaps as a junior at Louisiana-Monroe as a backup, the place he produced 13 tackles, with 3 1/2 for loss and 16 quarterback pressures. Campbell used to be now not a extremely ranked recruit in 2019, however he nonetheless has two years of eligibility left.

Kirk, hailing from Nashville, Tennessee, spent two seasons in Reedley Community College, California, earlier than committing to Miami. In his two years at Reedley, he stuck 45 passes for 782 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2022 and had a complete of 76 receptions for 1,446 yards and 15 touchdowns. Kirk graduated highschool in 2019 and then took a two-year ruin from faculty earlier than resuming his taking part in profession.

Miami has bought six transfers for the reason that finish of spring football and 14 general for the reason that finish of the former season. Besides Campbell and Kirk, different additions to the staff come with fast former Louisville and Alabama receiver Tyler Harrell, ex-Nebraska freshman tailback Ajay Allen, and cornerbacks Jadais Richard from Vanderbilt and Jaden Davis from Oklahoma.

