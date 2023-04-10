College football spring games, schedule 2023: Alabama, Ohio State headline must-see scrimmages

The majority of college football spring video games will happen over the following 3 weekends, and more than one storylines from the ones video games may resonate right through all the 2023 season. You do not have to seem a long way, both. Back-to-back nationwide champion Georgia replaces quarterback Stetson Bennett IV with a brand new (outdated) offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo. Ohio State, in search of every other shot on the nationwide identify after bobbing up simply brief in opposition to the Bulldogs within the College Football Playoff semifinals, has but every other bounty of proficient gamers dotting its roster able to making that roughly run.

Spring video games also are an opportunity to fine-tune main training changes. Clemson enters its first spring with beginning quarterback Cade Klubnik making an attempt to grasp the offense of recent play-caller Garrett Riley. The Tigers, as soon as annual CFP individuals, are shifting ahead with a special offensive philosophy they hope can position them again some of the true identify contenders.

Many of the signature moments we will be able to be playing in November and December are the locations of trips born within the offseason. What will have to you take note of between now and the remainder of spring? Let’s ruin down the can’t-miss spring video games to observe. All occasions Eastern.

Ohio State

Saturday, April 15 | 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network

The Buckeyes have been one ignored box objective clear of making the College Football Playoff National Championship, and now trainer Ryan Day is charged with filling the sneakers of two-time Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback CJ Stroud. Kyle McCord, a 6-foot-3, 222-pound junior, and 6-foot-3, 213-pound sophomore Devin Brown are vying for the activity however haven’t separated from each and every different. We do know that the vast receiver room — led through celebrity Marvin Harrison Jr. — is likely one of the highest within the recreation. It’ll be attention-grabbing to look how the quarterback contenders paintings with their proficient team of wideouts within the spring recreation.

Clemson

Saturday, April 15 | 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

Sophomore Cade Klubnik relegated former starter DJ Uiagalelei to the bench within the ACC Championship Game, and now he has the beginning activity all to himself after Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State. The giant distinction is that Klubnik can be operating with former TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley as an alternative of Brandon Streeter, who used to be brushed aside after final season. What adjustments had been made to the offense? Does Klubnik appear to be the budding celebrity that he did towards the top of final season? Those are large questions going through trainer Dabo Swinney, and they’ll most likely make or ruin the Tigers’ possibilities of getting again to the College Football Playoff for the primary time for the reason that 2020 season.

Saturday, April 15 | 2 p.m. on Longhorn Network

Will it’s returning starter Quinn Ewers or true freshman Arch Manning beneath heart for trainer Steve Sarkisian? That’s the million-dollar query in Austin. Ewers used to be hit-or-miss final 12 months, however we were given a glimpse of his upside in opposition to Alabama in Week 2 when he threw for 134 yards within the first quarter ahead of exiting with an damage. Manning is the five-star tremendous recruit with the well-known identify and an extended quarterback pedigree. The Texas quarterback fight may not finish after the spring recreation, however we will see if Manning is all that with regards to Ewers.

Saturday, April 15 | 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network+

Josh Heupel’s Volunteers surprised the school football international final season after they ascended to the No. 1 spot within the preliminary College Football Playoff Rankings. It’s something to have luck, it is every other to maintain it. Heupel will check out with out quarterback Hendon Hooker and vast receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman. That’s a tall process for a trainer coming into his 3rd 12 months within the SEC. Veteran Joe Milton and true freshman Nico Iamaleava are vying for the highest spot at quarterback; is Iamaleava able to problem Milton?

Saturday, April 15 | 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

The Trojans fell wanting the Pac-12 championship final season however Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is again beneath heart. Williams and the offense may not be essentially the most intriguing a part of the spring recreation, although. The Trojans protection used to be atrocious final 12 months, regularly lacking tackles within the open box and permitting 423.9 yards in step with recreation and six.53 yards in step with play. Quarterbacks may not be “live,” but when the protection appears to be like midway first rate, that’ll be massive for the Trojans as a playoff contender.

Saturday, April 15 | 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

The Seminoles are the stylish CFP pick out hanks to the go back of superstar quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive finish Jared Verse and a number of offensive talent gamers that make this one of the entire groups within the nation. There don’t seem to be many stuff that you’ll remove from the spring recreation itself; alternatively, should you don’t seem to be at the Florida State bandwagon but, that is all the time a amusing — despite the fact that irrational — position to start out.

Georgia

Saturday, April 15 | 4 p.m. on ESPN2

The quarterback place beneath Bobo will draw essentially the most headlines, and rightfully so. Stetson Bennett IV is long gone after main the Bulldogs to back-to-back nationwide titles, so all eyes can be on Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff on G-Day. Beck has extra enjoy, however each have drawn rave opinions this spring. The vast receiver place can be attention-grabbing to observe. The Bulldogs have not had a real deep menace at vast receiver over the last two years, and trainer Kirby Smart hit the portal exhausting luring Dominic Lovett from Missouri and RaRa Thomas from Mississippi State.

Saturday, April 22 | 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Matt Rhule used to be employed to exchange Scott Frost all through the offseason, and historical past suggests he can orchestrate a turnaround in Lincoln similar to he did at Baylor. Dual-threat weapon and previous Georgia Tech starter Jeff Sims transferred to Nebraska within the first portal window, which shed some gentle on what sort of offense Rhule can be having a look to run. The Huskers offense used to be mediocre at highest all through the overall video games of the Frost technology, so it’s going to be nice to get a glimpse of what the long run looks as if beneath Rhule. Nebraska is a tradition-rich program that feels find it irresistible will have to be within the Big Ten identify race, and that quest will get started on April 22.

Alabama

Saturday, April 22 | 3 p.m. on SEC Network+

The race to exchange Bryce Young is already fierce between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson, and we will see how each are compatible into new offense coordinator Tommy Rees’ machine on April 22. More importantly, although, would be the machine itself. Bill O’Brien gave the impression to center of attention on hitting bite performs at the floor, however Rees’ profession has been to concentrate on the run after which take the highest off the protection after they stack the field. We’ll additionally get an opportunity to look what the brand new protection looks as if after Pete Golding left for Ole Miss. New DC Kevin Steele takes over a bunch that hasn’t lived as much as the top expectancies that exist in Tuscaloosa.

Saturday, April 22 | 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

The greatest tale of the offseason has been the coming of Deion Sanders to Boulder for a fledgeling Colorado program that used to be as soon as a school football energy. “Coach Prime” has hit the switch portal exhausting to get a number of superstars, together with former No. 1 general prospect Travis Hunter, who signed with Sanders at Jackson State and performed cornerback and vast receiver. Hiring Sanders used to be a sign of an important overhaul through Colorado. The likelihood to look what Sanders has accomplished in only a few brief months can be attention-grabbing.

Saturday, April 22 | 4 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Washington is every other stylish pick out to make the CFP after quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed the 2022 season as school football’s chief in yards passing in step with recreation.. He’ll want just a bit lend a hand from his protection if the Huskies are going to apply thru with that hype, and trainer Kalen DeBoer hit the portal exhausting so as to add intensity to what used to be already a skilled room. If the Huskies can get the working recreation found out and simply play good enough protection, this might be the staff to overcome out west.