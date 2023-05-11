College Football QB Power Rankings: Quinn Ewers surges after solidifying status as Texas starter in spring

It has been greater than two months because the ultimate version of QB Power Rankings, and whilst now not a lot has modified, some issues have. Spring practices are over and a few groups have already introduced their beginning quarterbacks, which is necessary as a result of best previously-established starters had been incorporated in the March scores.

Perhaps essentially the most vital distinction is in my temper. As the only arbiter of the QB Power Rankings, one dangerous day or vibe may have drastic penalties. I imagine it an intangible, just like most of the qualities that separate the nice quarterbacks from the good.

- Advertisement -

As at all times, when you disagree with the scores, you’re flawed. Also, in case your staff’s quarterback isn’t incorporated, it’s because I don’t such as you, and I by no means will. I’m sorry, however you will have selected a greater faculty.

Honorable Mention: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma; Okay.J. Jefferson, Arkansas; Joe Milton, Tennessee; Kurtis Rourke, Ohio; Cade Klubnik, Clemson