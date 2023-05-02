College Football Playoff schedule, dates set for 2024, 2025 seasons with field expanding to 12 teams

The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams for the 2024 season, and the bowl assignments and dates were introduced for the 1st two years of the brand new layout. The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl will host the semifinals, whilst the quarterfinals can be performed on the Rose Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, and Sugar Bowl over two days on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The top-seeded teams will host the first-round video games on their campuses.

Bill Hancock, government director of the College Football Playoff, commented at the announcement, “We are pleased to be able to announce these game dates today…This is the next significant step in bringing clarity to the launch of the 12-team playoff format in 2024. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but this is an important milestone along the way.”

The time table dates fit the up to now reported dates from final week.

One of the important thing demanding situations of expanding the CFP is averting festival with the NFL, which is recently the chief in reside sports activities broadcasting scores. To keep away from conflicts, the quarterfinal and semifinal video games can be performed midweek, somewhat than head-to-head with the NFL.

Below are the professional dates and bowl assignments for the 1st two College Football Playoff 12-team codecs. Kickoff instances haven’t begun to be introduced.

2025 College Football Playoff Dates and Locations

First Round (On-campus websites)

Friday, December 20, 2024: One recreation (night time)

Saturday, December 21, 2024: Three video games (early afternoon, past due afternoon, and night time)

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, December 31, 2024: Fiesta Bowl (night time)

Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Peach Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl (past due afternoon), and Sugar Bowl (night time)

Semifinals

Thursday, January 9, 2025: Orange Bowl (night time)

Friday, January 10, 2025: Cotton Bowl (night time)

CFP National Championship

Monday, January 20, 2025: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta

2026 College Football Playoff Dates and Locations

First Round (On-campus websites)

Friday, December 19, 2025: One Game (night time)

Saturday, December 20, 2025: Three Games (early afternoon, past due afternoon, and night time)

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, December 31, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (night time)

Thursday, January 1, 2026: Capital One Orange Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (past due afternoon), and Allstate Sugar Bowl (night time)

Semifinals

Thursday, January 8, 2026: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (night time)

Friday, January 9, 2026: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (night time)

CFP National Championship

