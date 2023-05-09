College Football Playoff dark horse contenders: Wisconsin, Auburn among teams to watch in 2023 season





In 2021, TCU achieved the miraculous feat of going from failing to earn a bowl bid to the College Football Playoff National Championship in only one season beneath trainer Sonny Dykes. As we glance in opposition to the 2023 season, many ponder whether any staff can pull off a equivalent disillusioned. To discover dark horse contenders, we can be except the 17 teams with more than 50-1 odds, which leaves just about 50 teams with an opportunity to wonder the oddsmakers.

Last season, our predictions for dark horse contenders fared effectively with Penn State and Washington at the cusp of the playoff dialogue. Baylor and Arkansas disenchanted, whilst one staff has the possible to make any other look in 2023.

We’ll be analyzing teams from every Power Five convention with the risk to surprise the arena and make the sector as dark horse applicants. Odds are equipped through Caesars Sportsbook.

NC State made our record closing season due to their top ratings in returning manufacturing, however in the long run fell quick when their quarterback went down with an harm. They have an opportunity to revitalize their offensive technique beneath trainer Dave Doeren and previous nationwide chief in passing yards, quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

Wisconsin is present process a significant overhaul after trainer Luke Fickell determined to transfer clear of their power-run offense that outlined this system for many years. Fickell’s plan may just repay with sixth-year quarterback switch Tanner Mordecai main a powerful offense in conjunction with standout operating again Braelon Allen and a forged protection.

Texas Tech has no longer received a convention championship outright because the 1955 Border Conference and has no longer been to a convention championship since dropping a tiebreaker to Oklahoma in 2008. Led through former Texas highschool trainer Joey McGuire, this staff has the possible to have a powerful sophomore marketing campaign with a couple of well-targeted transfers and a powerful recruiting magnificence.

Oregon State slightly meets our cut-off at 50-1 odds, however they might be probably the most underrated staff in the rustic. With a powerful protection and switch quarterback DJ Uiagalelei main the offense, the Beavers have an opportunity to take their program to new heights.

In the SEC, it is tricky to pick out a contender since 5 teams are excluded from attention. So we are going off the board with Auburn and making a bet on Hugh Freeze to be a wild card in the SEC West with a revitalized workforce and dynamic power.

As we glance in opposition to longshots with 200-1 odds or worse, Colorado, Iowa State, and UTSA are price paying consideration to. Deion Sanders is flipping the roster at Colorado with the addition of attainable first-round draft choices. Iowa State’s offensive line is full of upperclassmen and quarterback Hunter Dekkers has quietly proven prowess. And UTSA has arguably been the most efficient Group of Five staff in the country for the previous two years and completed with a place in the overall CFP Rankings.

In conclusion, there are many dark horse applicants in the 2023 season who’ve the possible to wonder us all and make it to the Playoffs.



