College basketball transfer rankings 2023: Former Syracuse C Jesse Edwards commits to West Virginia

West Virginia made some other important transfer addition Sunday when Jesse Edwards introduced his dedication to the Mountaineers after 4 seasons at Syracuse. The 6-foot-11 middle earned All-ACC and ACC-All Defensive honors all the way through the 2022-23 season whilst main the convention in blocks according to sport at 2.7.

Edwards ranks No. 8 within the CBS Sports transfer rankings, and his addition marks the newest portal splash for WVU trainer Bob Huggins. The Mountaineers actually have a dedication from No. 7 transfer Kerr Kriisa, some extent guard who performed at Arizona the previous 3 seasons. The duo provides West Virginia, which is coming off a 19-15 season and a first-round NCAA Tournament loss, one of the most most powerful transfer hauls of the offseason to date.

In addition to rim coverage, Edwards may give a scoring punch within for the Mountaineers. He averaged 14.5 issues for the Orange this previous season and completed moment within the ACC in rebounding at 10.3 forums according to contest. Edwards additionally had Kansas and Gonzaga amongst his finalists in an indication of simply how extremely sought he is been all the way through the 2023 transfer cycle.

Well over 1,000 Division I gamers have entered the portal and there are nonetheless weeks of participant motion forward earlier than 2023-24 rosters will probably be even shut to settled. Here at CBS Sports, we’ve distilled the huge choice of transfers to a listing of the highest names to know. This checklist will develop and participant rankings will alternate because the May 11 cut-off date for gamers to input the portal approaches.

1. Hunter Dickinson

Old college: Michigan

Dickinson is likely one of the absolute best large males in faculty basketball. At 7-1 and with a well-built body, he can outmuscle maximum fighters at the block, give protection to the rim and rebound. He additionally endured demonstrating the power to hit 3-pointers all the way through the 2022-23 season whilst incomes All-Big Ten honors for a 3rd immediately yr. The Maryland local is a fiery competitor and confirmed veteran who has the power to alternate the trajectory of no matter program he chooses to play for all the way through the 2023-24 season.

2. Max Abmas

Old college: Oral Roberts

Abmas ranks No. 16 all-time for made 3-pointers and is a occupation 38.8% shooter on 8.8 makes an attempt according to sport. The 6-1 guard gained Summit League Player of the Year two times and in addition has revel in enjoying past the primary weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Even amid an uptick in pageant in a more difficult convention, it could nonetheless be simple to envision Abmas raining 3-pointers as the primary or moment scoring possibility for a high quality crew. He has defensive obstacles however has numerous offensive firepower to be a good addition to the beginning lineup of a high-major program.

3. Kel’el Ware

Old college: Oregon | New college: Indiana

Ware performed simply 15.8 mins according to sport as a freshman at Oregon after score because the No. 7 general prospect within the Class of 2022, in accordance to 247Sports. The 7-footer blocked 1.3 photographs according to sport in that restricted motion, despite the fact that, and was once efficient offensively throughout the arc. He additionally confirmed some indicators of a possible as a 3-point shooter. There was once a logjam within the Ducks’ frontcourt, and Ware must be in a position to make a right away impression as a rim protector and secondary offensive weapon at his new college. Ware has 3 seasons of eligibility closing, however may well be off to the NBA earlier than the use of all of them if issues cross properly at his subsequent prevent.

4. LJ Cryer

Old college: Baylor | New college: Houston

Cryer made 42.5% of his 3-point makes an attempt over 70 video games in 3 seasons with Baylor. The 6-1 guard began all 31 video games he performed in for the Bears all the way through the 2022-23 season, and would have scored much more than his 15 issues according to sport if no longer for the truth that he was once sharing the backcourt with fine quality guards Adam Flagler and Keyonte George. He isn’t a super defender however can play on or off the ball and supply a significant offensive spark for Houston together with his out of doors capturing. As the Cougars transition to the Big 12, his revel in within the league will probably be a pleasing spice up.

5. Tramon Mark

Old college: Houston | New college: Arkansas

Mark began each sport for Houston all the way through the 2022-23 season, enjoying a key position on a crew that spent a number of weeks at No. 1. The 6-5 guard is a smart defender who averaged 10.1 issues over the last two seasons. Though he’s only a 30% occupation 3-point shooter, he has the gear and pedigree to be an impression participant for an Arkansas program that prospers with transfers. Mark could also be going in the course of the NBA’s pre-draft procedure and may just elect to finish his faculty occupation. But if he does stick to Arkansas, he will be a key participant.

6. Ryan Nembhard

Old college: Creighton

Nembhard averaged 12.1 issues according to sport within the 2022-23 season and dished out 4.8 assists according to contest. He is the more youthful brother of former Florida and Gonzaga level guard Andrew Nembhard however briefly made a reputation for himself whilst profitable Big East Freshman of the Year honors for the 2021-22 season. He is a real level guard with two seasons of eligibility closing and superb revel in because the lead facilitator for a couple of Creighton groups that gained video games within the NCAA Tournament.

7. Kerr Kriisa

Old college: Arizona | New college: West Virginia

Kriisa began at level guard for the previous two seasons at Arizona because the Wildcats changed into an offensive juggernaut underneath trainer Tommy Lloyd. His strengths are 3-point capturing and facilitating as he made 36.6% of his 3-pointers and dished out 5.1 assists for the Pac-12 Tournament champions in 2022-23. Aside from his perimeter capturing, Kriisa is restricted as a scorer, and he is not a plus defender. But, in general, he is a confirmed level guard and nice pickup for a West Virginia crew changing beginning guards Erik Stevenson and and Kedrian Johnson.

8. Jesse Edwards

Old college: Syracuse | New college: West Virginia

Edwards completed 3rd in scoring for Syracuse in 2022-23 at 14.5 issues according to sport, led the ACC in blocks according to sport at 2.7 and completed moment in the back of Armando Bacot of North Carolina in rebounding with 10.4 forums according to contest. The 6-foot-11 Netherlands local has only one season of eligibility closing after 4 seasons with the Orange, however he must be in a position to make that yr rely as an impression participant at West Virginia. Though he is not an outdoor danger or a lot of a passer, he prospers doing the whole thing else it is advisable to need from a giant.

9. Harrison Ingram

Old college: Stanford

It’s conceivable {that a} alternate of surroundings is all Ingram wishes to recapture the NBA Draft buzz he as soon as loved as a five-star prospect from the Class of 2021. At 6-8, he is a flexible ahead who can play at the block or step out and hit 3s. He’s additionally a savvy passer who can facilitate the offense. Ingram averaged 10.5 issues, 6.2 rebounds and three.4 assists in two seasons with the Cardinal. If he can carry up his occupation 62.9% free-throw capturing and 31.6% 3-point capturing share, Ingram could be a high-impact participant on an NCAA Tournament crew.

10. Ace Baldwin

Old college: VCU | New college: Penn State

Baldwin is following former VCU trainer Mike Rhoades to Penn State after spearheading VCU’s vicious protection for the previous 3 seasons with relentless on-ball force. The 6-foot guard has averaged greater than two steals according to sport for all 3 of his faculty seasons, and he led the Rams in scoring and assists as a junior in 2022-23. He earned the Atlantic 10’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards whilst main this system to an NCAA Tournament bid in 2023.

11. Tylor Perry

Old college: North Texas

Perry led the NIT champions in scoring at 17.3 issues according to sport whilst capturing 41.3% from 3-point vary and draining 87.2% of his loose throws. Though simply 5-11, Perry obviously has the makings of an elite scoring guard and could also be a just right defender for his dimension. North Texas performed with the slowest adjusted pace within the nation all the way through the 2022-23 season, according to KenPom, and Perry nonetheless controlled to post gaudy offensive numbers.

12. Matthew Cleveland

Old college: Florida State

Cleveland is a 6-7 wing who led Florida State in scoring at 13.8 issues according to sport this previous season. The former five-star prospect wishes to enhance defensively however has all of the gear to transform an NBA Draft prospect. He stepped forward his 3-point capturing to 35% on two makes an attempt according to sport this previous season, up from 17.6% all the way through his freshman season. With two seasons of eligibility closing, Cleveland has the dimensions and ability to be an impression participant at a big-time program.

13. Sahvir Wheeler

Old college: Kentucky

Wheeler completed first or moment within the SEC in assists every of the previous 3 seasons, first of all at Georgia after which at Kentucky for the previous two seasons. He’s undersized and restricted as a scorer however has confirmed himself to be a trusty conventional level guard over the last 4 seasons. If he is surrounded by way of just right 3-point shooters, he could be a game-changer for a program wanting an old-school guard to orchestrate its offense.

14. Caleb Love

Old college: North Carolina | New college: Michigan

Love is a former five-star prospect and McDonalds All-American who helped spark North Carolina’s surprising Final Four run in 2022. But he is only a occupation 36% shooter from the ground and made best 29.9% of his 3-point makes an attempt on a whopping 7.4 tries according to sport this previous season. His assist-to-turnover ratio additionally leaves one thing to be desired. Overall, he is a skilled however obviously inefficient offensive participant who would possibly have compatibility absolute best on an offensively challenged crew that wishes somebody in a position to developing their very own shot.

15. Skyy Clark

Old college: Illinois | New college: Louisville

Clark performed in 13 video games for Illinois, beginning 12, earlier than saying in January that he was once stepping clear of this system for private causes. Now, the previous top-40 prospect is headed to Louisville the place he will most probably be the main ball-handler. The Cardinals had no assist for level guard El Ellis in Kenny Payne’s first season as trainer. Landing Clark is a great get started for this system on the subject of fielding a reliable backcourt.

16. Denver Jones

Old college: Florida International | New college: Auburn

Jones completed moment in Conference USA in scoring at 20.1 issues according to sport all the way through his sophomore season on 37.1% 3-point capturing, 55.2% 2-point capturing and 84.5% free-throw capturing. The 6-4 guard reached the 20-point mark in 17 of 28 video games this previous season. He is the kind of fast impression offensive participant who can help in making Auburn’s backcourt extra environment friendly, only if he embraces a task that can definitely come with fewer photographs than he took at FIU.

17. J.J. Starling

Old college: Notre Dame | New college: Syracuse

Starling averaged 11.2 issues according to sport as a freshman at Notre Dame after score as a five-star prospect within the Class of 2022. The 6-4 guard will probably be staying within the ACC as he heads to Syracuse the place he’ll play a significant position underneath first-year trainer Adrian Autry. One glaring growth alternative for Starling is 3-point capturing after he made simply shot simply 29.9% of his makes an attempt from past the arc as a freshman.

18. Jalen Cook

Old college: Tulane | New college: LSU

Cook led a 20-win Tulane crew in scoring at 19.9 issues within the 2022-23 season and in addition led the crew in assists with 4.9 according to contest. He’s just a little undersized at 6-foot however is a occupation 36.9% 3-point shooter who shined as one of the most AAC’s peak scorers for 2 seasons after shifting from LSU following his freshman season. Defense is not Cook’s energy, however he is usually a difference-maker on offense in a beginning position for a high-major program.

19. Joe Girard

Old college: Syracuse

Girard quietly proved to be one of the most game’s absolute best quantity 3-point shooters all the way through 4 years at Syracuse. He hit 40.3% of his long-range tries on 6.7 makes an attempt according to sport remaining season and 38.1% on 7.2 makes an attempt as a senior in 2022-23 whilst main the Orange in scoring. At 6-1, he’s undersized and restricted defensively, particularly after enjoying 4 seasons in Syracuse’s patented zone protection. But it is simple to believe Girard flattening 3-pointers as a task participant on an NCAA Tournament crew.

20. TJ Bamba

Old college: Washington State | New college: Villanova

Bamba led Washington State in scoring at 15.8 issues according to sport as a junior and must have two seasons of eligibility closing. The 6-5 guard did not play in particular properly in opposition to the Pac 12’s absolute best groups this previous season, however is a occupation 38.5% 3-point shooter. He could also be going in the course of the NBA Draft exploration procedure. Assuming he does play for Villanova, Bamba must right away slot right into a beginning position for second-year trainer Kyle Neptune amid the departures of key gamers like Caleb Daniels, Brandon Slater and Cam Whitmore.

Old college: Minnesota | New college: Ohio State

Battle is a 6-7 ahead who averaged 17.5 issues and six.3 rebounds on 36.6% 3-point capturing in 2021-22 for Minnesota. But his capturing share and general manufacturing dropped this previous season because the Gophers endured to battle. Ultimately, he is a flexible and skilled ahead with a demonstrated monitor file of Big Ten manufacturing. On an NCAA Tournament crew, his ceiling would most probably be as a cast position participant.

22. Khalif Battle

Old college: Temple | New college: Arkansas

Battle ranked fourth within the AAC in scoring at 17.9 issues according to sport for Temple in his fourth season of faculty basketball. The 6-5 guard has struggled with accidents all the way through his occupation however has confirmed to be a dynamic and explosive offensive participant when wholesome. One drawback is that he wishes to enhance as a defender to be a high-impact starter for a greater crew. Part of Battle’s enchantment is that he must have two seasons of eligibility after his 2021-22 marketing campaign was once restricted to seven video games due to damage.

23. Aaron Estrada

Old college: Hofstra, Oregon, Saint Peter’s

Estrada gained CAA Player of the Year for the second one season in a row whilst averaging 20.2 issues on 47.8% capturing for a Hofstra crew that completed 25-10. The 6-foot-4 guard additionally gathered 5.5 rebounds and dished out 4.3 assists for the Pride whilst hitting 36.8% of his 3-pointers. As a bodily, veteran backcourt participant who can play on or off the ball, Estrada must be in excessive call for.

Old college: Texas Tech | New college: California

Aimaq is the previous WAC Player of the Year at Utah Valley who transferred to Texas Tech remaining season however performed in simply 11 video games as a result of accidents. In that restricted motion, the 6-11 middle averaged 11.1 issues and seven.9 rebounds, which demonstrated that he can also be productive in a rugged league. Aimaq is a serviceable rim protector and has proven the power to step out and make 3-pointers over the last two seasons. At Cal, he’s reuniting with former Utah Valley trainer Mark Madsen after the 2 loved good fortune in combination previously.

25. Brandon Murray

Old college: Georgetown | New college: Ole Miss

Assessing Murray’s efficiency at Georgetown is hard because the Hoyas had been simply 7-25 (2-18 Big East) within the 2022-23 season. He averaged 13.7 issues according to sport however made simply 31.8% of his 3-pointers. The 6-5 capturing guard additionally averaged 10.0 issues according to sport as a freshman on an LSU crew that reached the NCAA Tournament. He’s a just right athlete and just right defender, which makes it simple to believe Murray slotting in because the No. 3 possibility or 6th guy on a just right energy convention crew.

26. Olivier Nkamhoua

Old college: Tennessee

Nkamhoua is a stretch large guy with a clean offensive ability set who averaged 10.8 issues on 51.3% capturing for an offensively challenged Tennessee crew within the 2022-23 season. At 6-8 and 223 kilos, he is sufficiently big to play the 5 in maximum programs however flexible sufficient to shield energy forwards and a few wings. If he performed half-hour according to sport in an open, fast paced machine, Nkamhoua may just reasonable 13 or 14 issues according to sport as a cast two-way participant.

Old college: Providence

Bynum is an undersized however battle-tested guard after enjoying heavy mins at Providence the remaining 3 years. He’s only a occupation 33% 3-point shooter however averaged 4.3 assists this previous season in opposition to simply 1.6 turnovers. He additionally made 83.1% of his loose throws in 2022-23, which is a pleasing function for some extent guard.

Old college: Wyoming

Ike led a 25-9 Wyoming crew in scoring and rebounding all the way through the 2021-22 season with 19.5 issues and 9.6 rebounds earlier than lacking the 2022-23 season due to damage. If the 6-9 large guy can go back shut to 100%, he is usually a multi-year contributor for a NCAA Tournament crew. While his sheer manufacturing jumps off the web page, Ike does have obstacles since he isn’t a shot blocker or an outdoor capturing danger.

Old college: Iona | New college: Florida

Clayton gained MAAC Player of the Year whilst main Iona in scoring and serving to the Gaels to an NCAA Tournament look as a sophomore. The 6-2 guard hit 43.1% of his 3-pointers on 5.2 makes an attempt according to sport and in addition averaged 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals. He has the makings of a starter for a Florida crew that will probably be looking for traction in Year 2 underneath trainer Todd Golden.

Old college: Louisville | New college: North Carolina

Somewhere throughout the 6-8, 230-pound body of Withers is a superb faculty basketball participant and perhaps even an NBA prospect. The former four-star prospect earned ACC All-Freshman honors in 2020-21 for a good Cardinals’ squad earlier than regressing offensively over the last two seasons amid chaos inside the program. Withers ranked as Louisville’s absolute best defender this season, according to evanmiya.com, and UNC trainer Hubert Davis could have a possibility to construct off the prospective Withers confirmed previous in his occupation.

31. Jameer Nelson Jr.

Old college: Delaware | New college: TCU

Nelson led the CAA in scoring at 20.6 issues according to sport all the way through the 2022-23 season and crowned the convention in steals with 2.4 according to contest. The 6-1 guard is just a occupation 31.3% 3-point shooter however is just right at discovering his spots throughout the arc and prospers at attaining the free-throw line, the place he made 77.6% of his makes an attempt this previous season. He will probably be instrumental at serving to TCU substitute famous person guard Mike Miles, who declared for the NBA Draft.

32. Caleb Mills

Old college: Houston, Florida State | New college: Memphis

It seems like a life-time in the past that Mills earned All-ACC honors as a freshman at Houston all the way through the 2019-20 season. Now, he’s headed again to the convention the place his occupation started and must play a very important position in serving to Memphis substitute departing famous person Kendric Davis. Mills averaged double figures the previous two seasons for a suffering Florida State crew and will play on or off the ball. Pairing a longtime veteran like Mills subsequent to touted freshman Mikey Williams within the backcourt is a smart transfer for Memphis trainer Penny Hardaway.

33. Jaden Bradley

Old college: Alabama

Bradley’s position decreased because the season advanced all the way through his freshman season at Alabama. But the previous McDonald’s All-American reached double figures 11 instances and averaged 3.1 assists according to sport in simply 19.8 mins of motion. The 6-3 former top-30 prospect has a ton of upside and numerous eligibility closing to develop into a better position than the only he performed for the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 general seed this previous season.

Old college: Bradley | New college: Nebraska

Mast averaged 13.8 issues, 8 rebounds and a pair of.4 assists for a Bradley squad that gained the Missouri Valley common season name earlier than falling one sport wanting attaining the NCAA Tournament. At 6-9, he isn’t a lot of a rim protector however can step out and hit 3-pointers. The Netherlands local must have two seasons of eligibility and has the gear to problem for a beginning spot at an influence convention program.

35. Damian Dunn

Old college: Temple | New college: Houston

Dunn rated as Temple’s peak offensive participant in 2022-23, according to evanmiya.com. The 6-5 guard scored a game-high 16 issues within the Owls’ 56-55 dissatisfied win at No. 1 Houston, and can now be becoming a member of the Cougars as they head to the Big 12. He was once additionally moment at the crew at Temple with 3 assists according to sport. Dunn’s defensive metrics aren’t in particular spectacular, however he’s a talented offensive participant who must be in a position to discover a position for Houston because the Cougars see Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark leave from their backcourt.

Old college: UMass | New college: Rutgers

Fernandes made 45.2% of his 3-pointers and 50% of his 2-pointers whilst averaging 4.1 assists in 11 video games for UMass earlier than accidents ended his 2022-23 season. The 5-11 level guard was once in a similar way productive for the Minutemen in 2021-22, and is in a position to making an impression for an NCAA Tournament-caliber crew.