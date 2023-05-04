College basketball transfer portal rankings 2023: Kansas lands former Michigan star Hunter Dickinson





On Thursday, Hunter Dickinson introduced that he has dedicated to the University of Kansas, finishing a frenzied recruitment for the highest transfer within the nation. Dickinson, who regarded as Maryland, Kentucky, Villanova and Georgetown after making the verdict to go into the portal after 3 spectacular seasons at Michigan, used to be in an instant noticed as a vital asset to Kansas, particularly after departures of key gamers Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick to the NBA Draft.

Standing at a towering 7-foot-1, Dickinson has constantly earned All-Big Ten honors in his years with the Wolverines, making him probably the most confirmed facilities in school basketball. Throughout the previous season, he recorded a mean of 18.5 issues, 9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in step with sport whilst considerably bettering his 3-point taking pictures to a proportion of 42.1% on 1.7 makes an attempt in step with sport.

The addition of Dickinson to the Kansas lineup marks a vital shift in crew dynamics because the Jayhawks had up to now depended on a smaller, quicker taste of play. However, with Dickinson becoming a member of the crew, Kansas is now in ownership of probably the most dependable and constant facilities in school basketball.

CBS Sports has famous that over 1,000 Division I gamers have entered the portal, with extra motion most probably earlier than the finalization of the 2023-24 roster. However, CBS has distilled the huge turnover to an inventory of the highest 45 names to understand, together with Dickinson.

In addition to Dickinson, the listing additionally comprises Max Abmas shifting from Oral Roberts to Texas, Kel’el Ware from Oregon to Indiana, and LJ Cryer from Baylor to Houston. Other notable gamers at the listing come with Tramon Mark from Houston to Arkansas, Ryan Nembhard from Creighton to Gonzaga, and Jesse Edwards from Syracuse to West Virginia.

The complete listing supplies detailed summaries of every participant, together with their strengths and weaknesses, in addition to how they’ll affect their new groups.



