College basketball top 50 transfer rankings: Louisiana’s Jordan Brown, an All-Sun Belt big man, enters portal





After 5 years of faculty basketball at 3 faculties, Jordan Brown is at the transfer once more. The celebrity heart from Louisiana's Sun Belt Tournament identify staff entered the transfer portal Friday as a graduate transfer with one season left to play. After guiding the Ragin' Cajuns to their first NCAA Tournament look since 2014 and incomes first-team All-Sun Belt honors, Brown straight away turns into probably the most top to be had gamers at the dwindling transfer marketplace. The 6-foot-11 former Nevada and Arizona big guy averaged 19.3 issues and eight.6 rebounds for Louisiana this previous season.Because he took a conventional redshirt season for 2019-20 whilst shifting from Nevada to Arizona and as the 2020-21 season didn't depend towards any person's eligibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown is eligible for a 6th season. The May 11 portal access closing date didn’t follow to Brown since he’s a graduate transfer.Brown isn’t an outdoor capturing risk or elite rim protector, however he’s a confirmed internal scorer with the chops to play in a high-major league. He earned Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year honors at Arizona within the 2020-21 season whilst averaging 9.4 issues and 5.2 rebounds and must have a lot of connections around the game’s panorama after score as a five-star prospect within the Class of 2018. More than 1,700 Division I gamers hit the portal prior to the access closing date for non-graduates and a few have not begun to announce their vacation spot. Here at CBS Sports, we have now distilled the large selection of transfers to a listing of the top 50 names to understand and are monitoring their selections.1. Hunter DickinsonOld faculty: Michigan | New faculty: KansasDickinson is among the very best big males in school basketball. At 7-foot-1 and with a well-built body, he can outmuscle maximum warring parties at the block, offer protection to the rim and rebound. He additionally persevered demonstrating the facility to hit 3-pointers throughout the 2022-23 season whilst incomes All-Big Ten honors for a 3rd instantly 12 months. The Maryland local is a fiery competitor and confirmed veteran who straight away legitimizes Kansas as a countrywide contender for the 2023-24 season.2. Max AbmasOld faculty: Oral Roberts | New faculty: TexasAbmas ranks No. 16 all-time for made 3-pointers and is a occupation 38.8% shooter on 8.8 makes an attempt in keeping with sport. The 6-1 guard gained Summit (*50*) Player of the Year two times and likewise has revel in taking part in past the primary weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Even amid an uptick in pageant within the Big 12, it’s simple to examine Abmas raining 3-pointers as the primary or 2nd scoring choice for Texas. He has defensive boundaries however has quite a few offensive firepower to be a good addition to the beginning lineup of a Longhorns squad this is dropping main scorer Marcus Carr from its backcourt. 3. Kel’el WareOld faculty: Oregon | New faculty: IndianaWare performed simply 15.8 mins in keeping with sport as a freshman at Oregon after score because the No. 7 general prospect within the Class of 2022, in keeping with 247Sports. The 7-footer blocked 1.3 pictures in keeping with sport in that restricted motion, although, and was once efficient offensively throughout the arc. He additionally confirmed some indicators of doable as a 3-point shooter. There was once a logjam within the Ducks’ frontcourt, and Ware must be capable of make an rapid influence as a rim protector and secondary offensive weapon at his new faculty. Ware has 3 seasons of eligibility last, however might be off to the NBA prior to the use of all of them if issues pass properly at his subsequent prevent.4. LJ CryerOld faculty: Baylor | New faculty: HoustonCryer made 42.5% of his 3-point makes an attempt over 70 video games in 3 seasons with Baylor. The 6-1 guard began all 31 video games he performed in for the Bears throughout the 2022-23 season, and he would have scored much more than his 15 issues in keeping with sport if now not for the truth that he was once sharing the backcourt with fine quality guards Adam Flagler and Keyonte George. He isn’t a super defender however can play on or off the ball and supply a significant offensive spark for Houston along with his outdoor capturing. As the Cougars transition to the Big 12, his revel in within the league shall be a pleasant spice up.5. Tramon MarkOld faculty: Houston | New faculty: ArkansasMark began each and every sport for Houston throughout the 2022-23 season, taking part in a key function on a staff that spent a number of weeks at No. 1. The 6-5 guard is a brilliant defender who averaged 10.1 issues during the last two seasons. Though he’s only a 30% occupation 3-point shooter, he has the gear and pedigree to be an influence participant for an Arkansas program that flourishes with transfers. Mark could also be going during the NBA’s pre-draft procedure and may elect to finish his school occupation. But if he does stick to Arkansas, he will be a key participant. 6. Ryan NembhardOld faculty: Creighton | New faculty: GonzagaNembhard averaged 12.1 issues in keeping with sport within the 2022-23 season and dished out 4.8 assists in keeping with contest. He is the more youthful brother of former Florida and Gonzaga level guard Andrew Nembhard however temporarily made a reputation for himself whilst successful Big East Freshman of the Year honors for the 2021-22 season. He is a real level guard with two seasons of eligibility last and very good revel in because the lead facilitator for a couple of Creighton groups that gained video games within the NCAA Tournament. He shall be instrumental in serving to the Zags reclaim the backcourt prowess that trainer Mark Few has been lacking the previous couple seasons.7. Kerr KriisaOld faculty: Arizona | New faculty: West VirginiaKriisa began at level guard for the previous two seasons at Arizona because the Wildcats become an offensive juggernaut underneath trainer Tommy Lloyd. His strengths are 3-point capturing and facilitating as he made 36.6% of his 3-pointers and dished out 5.1 assists for the Pac-12 Tournament champions in 2022-23. Aside from his perimeter capturing, Kriisa is proscribed as a scorer, and he is not a plus defender. But, in overall, he is a confirmed level guard and nice pickup for a West Virginia staff changing beginning guards Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson.8. Jesse EdwardsOld faculty: Syracuse | New faculty: West VirginiaEdwards completed 3rd in scoring for Syracuse in 2022-23 at 14.5 issues in keeping with sport, led the ACC in blocks in keeping with sport at 2.7 and completed 2nd at the back of Armando Bacot of North Carolina in rebounding with 10.4 forums in keeping with contest. The 6-11 local of the Netherlands has only one season of eligibility last after 4 seasons with the Orange, however he must be capable of make that 12 months depend as an influence participant at West Virginia. Though he is not an outdoor risk or a lot of a passer, he flourishes doing the entirety else that you must need from a big. 9. Jaylon TysonOld faculty: Texas Tech | New faculty: CaliforniaTyson is the epitome of an all-around participant and one of the vital underrated two-way wings within the game after averaging 10.7 issues and six.1 rebounds on 53.8% 2-point capturing and 40.2% 3-point capturing throughout the 2022-23 season. He additionally ranked as Texas Tech’s very best defender, in keeping with evanmiya.com, whilst gathering 1.4 steals in keeping with contest. The former top-40 prospect will play a key function in serving to first-year trainer Mark Madsen rebuild a Cal program that gained simply 3 video games within the 2022-23 season.10. Harrison IngramOld faculty: Stanford | New faculty: North CarolinaIt is imaginable {that a} trade of surroundings is all Ingram must recapture the NBA Draft buzz he as soon as loved as a five-star prospect from the Class of 2021. At 6-8, he is a flexible ahead who can play at the block or step out and hit 3-pointers. He’s additionally a savvy passer who can facilitate the offense. Ingram averaged 10.5 issues, 6.2 rebounds and three.4 assists in two seasons with the Cardinal. If he can deliver up his occupation 62.9% free-throw capturing and 31.6% 3-point capturing share, Ingram generally is a high-impact starter for the Tar Heels.11. Ace Baldwin Old faculty: VCU | New faculty: Penn StateBaldwin is following former VCU trainer Mike Rhoades to Penn State after spearheading VCU’s vicious protection for the previous 3 seasons with relentless on-ball drive. The 6-foot guard has averaged greater than two steals in keeping with sport for all 3 of his school seasons, and he led the Rams in scoring and assists as a junior in 2022-23. He earned the Atlantic 10’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards whilst main this system to an NCAA…



