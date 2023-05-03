College basketball recruiting: Baylor commit Yves Missi reclassifies, will join Bears for 2023-24 season

Baylor basketball commit Yves Missi has made up our minds to sign up for the basketball program q4 as an alternative of the unique plan of becoming a member of the 2024 recruiting elegance. Missi, the No. 26 ranked participant and No. 5 heart within the 2024 cycle in line with 247Sports, will reclassify to play within the upcoming 2023-24 school basketball season. Missi shared that he feels in a position for the problem and is worked up to paintings with the training body of workers to additional broaden his talents. He in particular cited Baylor’s historical past of training very good giant males and the crew’s skill to conform their enjoying taste to their gamers’ strengths as causes for opting for Baylor. Missi, a local of Cameroon, these days performs highschool basketball at Prolific Prep in Napa, California. He dedicated to Baylor in January, turning down provides from best systems like UConn, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford, Texas, and UCLA. Baylor’s incoming recruiting elegance comprises Ja’Kobe Walter, a McDonald’s All-American, and four-star guard Miro Little.

Baylor completed the 2022-23 season with a 23-10 file, shedding in the second one spherical of the 2023 NCAA Tournament to Creighton. The Bears’ head trainer Scott Drew led the crew to their first nationwide championship within the 2020-21 season with a win over Gonzaga.