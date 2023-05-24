College basketball rankings: Kevin McCullar Jr. returning further solidifies Kansas as preseason No. 1 team

(*1*)



In the arena of school basketball, scores are the whole thing. And CBS Sports lately launched their predictions for the highest 25 groups going into the 2024 season. Here is a breakdown of the highest 21 groups:

1. Kansas: With 3 starters returning, together with Dajuan Harris, Kevin McCullar, and Ok.J. Adams, Kansas is poised to be a height contender. Bill Self has additionally added some spectacular recruits, such as Hunter Dickinson, Nick Timberlake, Arterio Morris, and Elmarko Jackson.

2. UConn: After successful the 2023 NCAA Tournament, UConn is returning 4 in their height six scorers. Although Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo are anticipated to visit the NBA, their top-five recruiting elegance will have to stay them within the operating for back-to-back championships.

3. Purdue: Six of the highest seven scorers are returning to Purdue, with Zach Edey’s choice nonetheless up within the air. After a a hit 2023 season, Purdue is taking a look to proceed their domination into 2024.

4. Marquette: Marquette is preserving directly to each and every related participant from their 2023 team, together with Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones. With a Big East regular-season name underneath their belts, they’re poised for some other robust season.

5. Duke: Duke is returning their height 4 scorers from a team that gained the ACC Tournament. With a top-two recruiting elegance and quite a few skill, Duke is taking a look to make a touch in 2024.

6. FAU: A newcomer to the AAC, FAU is returning all 5 starters from their 2023 team, which made it to the Final Four. They are anticipated to be the favourite of their new convention.

7. Michigan State: With 5 in their height six scorers returning, Michigan State has top hopes for the approaching season. They also are bringing in top-five recruits Xavier Booker and Jeremy Fears.

8. Houston: Coming off a a hit 2023 season, Houston is returning 5 in their height 8 scorers and including Baylor switch LJ Cryer. They are predicted to compete for the Big 12 name.

9. Arkansas: With 5 in their height 8 scorers from 2023 returning, Arkansas is bringing in some height recruits like Baye Fall, Layden Blocker, Tramon Mark, and Khalif Battle. Eric Musselman is hoping for some other Sweet 16 look.

10. Creighton: Creighton is returning maximum in their team from 2023, and they have got added switch Steven Ashworth, who was once some extent guard for a team that made the NCAA Tournament.

11. Miami: Miami is returning 3 starters from their ACC champion team of 2023. They also are including Florida State switch Matthew Cleveland.

12. Gonzaga: Four of Gonzaga’s height seven scorers from 2023 are returning, and they’re including a height recruiting elegance with the likes of Ryan Nembhard, Graham Ike, and Steele Venters.

13. USC: Four height scorers are returning from USC’s 2023 team, and they’re including the highest Class of 2023 prospect Isaiah Collier and Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James.

14. Kentucky: With a top-ranked recruiting elegance that includes 4 five-star possibilities and a cast returning core, Kentucky is hoping to make a Final Four run.

15. San Diego State: San Diego State is returning 4 in their height six scorers from 2023, they usually wish to proceed their 2024 season within the Mountain West Conference.

16. Tennessee: Three of Tennessee’s height 4 scorers from 2023 are returning, and they’re including switch Chris Ledlum from Harvard.

17. Texas A&M: Texas A&M is returning 4 starters from their 2023 team and hoping for a 2nd immediately go back and forth to the NCAA Tournament.

18. Alabama: With 3 in their height seven scorers from 2023 returning, together with some robust additions, Alabama is hoping for persevered luck.

19. Texas: Two of Texas’s height 5 scorers from 2023 are returning, and they’re bringing in switch Max Abmas, who has scored over 2,500 issues in 4 years of school.

20. Baylor: Baylor is returning 3 in their height six scorers from 2023 and including some promising rookies recruits.

21. Arizona: With a top-25 recruiting elegance and a few returning skill, Arizona is hoping to make a large affect in 2024.



