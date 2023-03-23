College basketball coaching changes 2023: Micah Shrewsberry’s move to Notre Dame opens up a job at Penn State

1

Out: Mike Brennan

Brennan lasted a decade at American. He made the NCAAs in his first season there. A hiring resolution is anticipated this week.

2

Out: Mike Balado | In: Bryan Hodgson

The Wolves have been coached via Balado for 6 years and fired him after his buyout dropped in mid-March. The program closing made the NCAAs in 1999. As anticipated, Alabama assistant Bryan Hodgson used to be the select.

3

Out: Jimmy Allen

The Black Knights performed seven years underneath Allen and have been, for probably the most phase, a middle-of-the-pack Patriot League workforce. This job calls for a particular more or less trainer and recruits, clearly, particular types of avid gamers — guys who need to constitute their nation and attend for causes past basketball.

4

Out: Nate James | In: Corey Gipson

James is out not up to two years after taking the job. The former Duke assistant used to be 17 video games underneath .500 by way of two seasons (21-38), however Austin Peay used to be a job in transition, shifting from the OVC to the ASUN this season. Gipson moved temporarily to get this job, and I’m advised used to be ready to push for an competitive wage pool within the negotiating procedure.

5

Out: Michael Huger | In: Todd Simon

The Falcons employed Southern Utah trainer Todd Simon, who used to be 38-14 the closing 3 years for the Thunderbirds. Bowling Green is likely one of the hardest jobs within the MAC.

6

Out: Nathan Davis | In : John Griffin III

Bucknell cut up from Davis after 8 seasons, which integrated a 129-155 file and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018. It employed Griffin, an ’08 alum, and any person who used to be affiliate head trainer at Saint Joseph’s the previous 4 years. “As an alum, the success of Bucknell Athletics resonates with me on a deep level, and I look forward to bringing the Patriot League championship back to Sojka Pavilion,” Griffin stated. He used to be a starter for a couple of Bucknell NCAAT groups.

7

Out: Jim Whitesell

The Bulls made 4 NCAA Tournaments in 5 years underneath Bobby Hurley and Nate Oats, however the momentum could not proceed underneath Whitesell. The timeline in this one is murky.

8

Out: Juan Dixon

The Maryland basketball legend used to be a flop at Coppin State, lasting six seasons and going 9-23 this 12 months.

9

Out: Desmond Oliver | In: Brooks Savage

Two seasons and executed for Oliver, who went 27-37. It wasn’t see you later in the past that ETSU used to be competing for NCAA Tournaments and successful the SoCon underneath Steve Forbes. And so Savage, a former ETSU assistant underneath Forbes, will get the job on a four-year contract.

10

Out: Tobin Anderson | In : Jack Castleberry

The best possible tale of the NCAA Tournament was a job that Anderson simplest had for 10 months. After the Knights disillusioned 1-seed Purdue and just about knocked off No. 9 FAU, Anderson’s temporarily rumored candidacy at Iona was legit. Castleberry used to be promptly promoted one seat over at the bench.

11

Out: Kim English

Two-and-through for English, who were given the uncommon alternative to make a bounce from the A-10 to the Big East after simply two seasons as a head trainer. Now what for George Mason? The program may just advertise Duane Simpkins from inside, if Simpkins does not observe English to Providence. Otherwise, goal the most efficient imaginable sitting head trainer you’ll get.

12

Out: Brian Burg | In : Charlie Henry

The Eagles usher in Henry, an assistant at Alabama, to try to deliver some lifestyles into an Eagles program this is arguably the worst within the Sun Belt. Henry replaces Burg who used to be on a weirdly quick leash and simplest given 3 years via athletic director Jared Benko. The Eagles went 43-45 in 3 seasons.

13

Out: Will Ryan In : Sundance Wicks

Wicks, an assistant trainer for Wyoming the previous 3 seasons, replaces Ryan, who used to be fired after he went 2-19 this season.

14

Out: G.G. Smith

Tubby Smith’s son used to be promoted to the full-time job a 12 months in the past however used to be fired following a 14-17 season. Similar to Bucknell within the Patriot League, High Point is a extremely coveted job within the Big South on account of its campus atmosphere and amenities.

15

Out: Brett Nelson

Nelson went 27-84 in 4 seasons. The Crusaders, who live within the Patriot League, have made one NCAA Tournament since 2007.

16

Out: Zac Claus | In: Alex Pribble

Pribble, an assistant at Seattle, used to be employed to substitute Claus, who went 28-88 with the Vandals. Idaho is an interesting mid-major job in that a part of the rustic now due to new amenities, however it is historically a sub-par workforce within the Big Sky.

17

Out: Rick Pitino | In : Tobin Anderson

Iona resuscitated Pitino’s occupation, and after 3 years he was impossible to resist at the power-conference point, so off he is going to St. John’s. Two NCAA Tournament appearances and a spice up in relevance. The Gaels wasted no time in plucking Anderson clear of FDU. It’s no longer simply his unmarried 12 months at FDU that provides Anderson credence; he used to be extremely thought to be a Division II trainer lengthy ahead of he coached Cinderella’s newest tale.

18

Out: Steve Masiello

The 11-16 Jaspers had a sideways marketing campaign after firing Masiello at the precipice of the common season. RaShawn Stores did an admirable job in a very difficult scenario, and it stays wait-and-see whether or not he’s going to get promoted to the full-time place. (Seriously, what is the holdup?)

19

Out: John Aiken | In : Will Wade

Aiken used to be fired after simply two seasons and a 22-45 total file. Former trainer Heath Schroyer is now the AD and determined Wade used to be definitely worth the chance. Wade is waiting for a ruling from the IRP due to his function in LSU’s case, in which he used to be stuck on a wiretap speaking about paying avid gamers. That verdict will come down within the spring. The day after his introductory presser, the college suspended Wade from summer time recruiting and the primary 5 video games of subsequent season.

20

Out: Bill Herrion

The UNH job is open for the primary time for the reason that mid-aughts. Herrion’s contract used to be no longer renewed after he went 227-303 in 18 seasons as trainer of the Wildcats.

21

Out: Brian Kennedy

A seven-year run with one above-.500 season (2018-19) led to Kennedy’s resignation on March 6. The Highlanders play within the America East, and the job ranks close to the ground within the convention.

22

Out: Greg Heiar

A calamity of tragedy and abuse poisoned this program, such a lot in order that the college’s chancellor close the season down in February. Days later, Heiar used to be rightfully fired in the course of his first season. The college’s greatest enchantment to attainable applicants is its NCAA Tournament viability as a mid-major: The Aggies have had a tournament-level workforce 11 occasions since 2007. It’s sounding like Sam Houston State trainer Jason Hooten is the chief within the clubhouse right here.

23

Out: Will Jones

NC A&T is in the course of a difficult transition from the MEAC to the Big South to the CAA in a three-year span. Interim trainer Phillip Shumpert stored the Aggies aggressive within the league after Jones used to be fired.

24

Out: Corey Gipson | In : Rick Cabrera

After Gipson left after only one season to take the Austin Peay job, this system employed Tallahassee Community College’s Rick Cabrera. That’s a whiplash-like flip after having Mike McConathy from 1999-2022.

25

Out: Paul Mills | In : Russell Springmann

A 2d NCAA Tournament look in a three-year span used to be sufficient to get Mills a extremely coveted job in not-so-far-away Wichita State. The Golden Eagles made a savvy move and promoted Russell Springmann. Long-overdue probability for Springmann, who rose to prominence within the industry as an assistant at Texas for Rick Barnes.

26

Out: Todd Simon

Simon left after going 65-28 total and 38-14 the closing 3 years for the Thunderbirds to take over at Bowling Green. That SUU emblem’s were given some adversarial power.

27

Out: Brian Gregory

The Bulls had one above-.500 season in six years underneath Gregory, who leaves with a 79-107 mark. USF is a difficult job in a league (the American) this is bringing on six extra participants this summer time. Mike Brey advised ESPN on Tuesday that he used to be no longer introduced the job and can most probably do tv within the coming 12 months. USF’s management does have a few different applicants it is last in on, I’m advised.

28

Out: Aaron McKie

The former Temple superstar went 52-56 in 4 seasons and can stay on as a particular consultant for the athletics division. Temple’s seek is taking longer than some anticipated. … Is AD Arthur Johnson ready to see if Rodney Terry will get the Texas job?

29

Out: Steve Lutz

Two years, two NCAA Tournaments, and now Lutz heads to Western Kentucky. The Islanders’ gig is in a nice location and is almost certainly the most efficient job within the Southland at this level.

30

Out: Greg Young | In: Okay.T. Turner

Young used to be fired in February following not up to two years at the job. Turner, who has nice recruiting connections throughout Texas, arrives after spending the previous two seasons as an assistant at Kentucky and Oklahoma. He would be the program’s 5th in a seven-year span. It’s been bungled since Scott Cross’ quizzical firing (after successful 72 video games in 3 seasons) in 2018.

31

Out: Rick Stansbury | In: Steve Lutz

Stansbury’s run lasted seven years and integrated a .610 successful share (139-89), however he is the primary trainer in program historical past to fail to succeed in the NCAA Tournament. This is a just right mid-major job with proud custom. Lutz figures to repair some roar to a area with which he is acquainted. This is a high quality rent, and Lutz has a just right recruiter’s eye.

32

Out: Isaac Brown | In: Paul Mills

Brown used to be meantime trainer in 2020-21, were given Wichita State to the First Four and used to be given the full-time job. The previous two seasons: 32-28. The Shockers completed outdoor the highest 100 at KenPom. Word emerged Tuesday afternoon that Oral Roberts’ Paul Mills is the select to get the job, which means he is now not in play at Texas Tech. Mills went 106-83 in six seasons at Oral Roberts and made two NCAA Tournaments. This is a key rent at a the most important time for this system.

33