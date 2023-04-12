Cold murder case tied to Lenoir gets renewed interest

LENOIR, N.C. — Cold case detectives from Florida are within the Tar Heel State to examine a murder that is been unsolved for almost 35 years.

The case handy facilities round Robert Hecht, who was once 58 years outdated when he was once discovered murdered in Punta Gorda, Florida on November 27, 1988. A news liberate from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on Wednesday stated his automobile, a 1989 Lincoln Town Car, was once noticed day after today, November 28, parked close to Lowell’s Food Market on East Harper Avenue in Lenoir, greater than 700 miles clear of Punta Gorda.

According to police, Hecht was once noticed in a Punta Gorda bar at the night time of November 26, 1988, speaking with a person then identified simplest as “Ray”. Witnesses on the bar in Punta Gorda stated “Ray” informed others he was once from Tennessee and Kentucky, whilst witnesses in Lenoir stated a person matching his description was once noticed leaving Hecht’s automobile and getting into the shop. Lenoir Police stated a blonde-haired girl was once additionally noticed within the passenger seat of Hecht’s automobile across the time “Ray” was once noticed. The automobile would in the end be recovered when it was once discovered parked in Lenoir on December 1, 1988.



Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Left: The 1989 Lincoln Town automobile that belonged to Florida murder sufferer Robert Hecht, when it was once present in Lenoir, North Carolina. Right: Kenneth Ray Miller, who was once noticed with Hecht sooner than his murder in Punta Gorda, Florida









The case would cross chilly for many years till 2022. A connection was once drawn by means of investigators with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to a person named Kenneth Ray Miller, who died in 2007 in his mid-50s. Lenoir Police attached Miller to Hecht’s stolen automobile and believed he lived together with his circle of relatives in Kingsport, Tennessee, about 100 miles northeast of Lenoir.

Detectives at the moment are searching for to communicate with the lady Miller was once noticed with, and do not consider she’s a suspect in Hecht’s murder. Rather, they would like to communicate to her to see if she will lend a hand of their investigation. Investigators also are in search of information about Miller’s reference to Lenoir and with Kingsport past his circle of relatives.

Anyone who can be offering information must name Det. Kurt Mehl with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-763-0582, Det. Mike Vogel with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-763-9394, or the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.

