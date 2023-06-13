Cold Mapo Tofu Recipe – The Washington Post

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

Mapo tofu, the liked Sichuan dish, historically comes bathed in a daring, highly spiced, deeply umami sauce. While this mapo tofu interpretation comes with 3 an important variations – meat-loose, chilly and no-cook dinner – it’s imbued with the similar giant flavors and textures of the unique dish. Doubanjiang and Sichuan peppercorns – the signature seasonings of mapo tofu – mix with aromatics to create a handy guide a rough, punchy sauce that turns a block of chilly tofu right into a meal. Taste your emblem of doubanjiang so that you’re conversant in how highly spiced and salty the bean sauce is; then regulate the quantity you employ accordingly. There are many very good manufacturers in the marketplace, however search for ones categorised Pixian which denotes it was once made within the space of Chengdu, China, which is the house of mapo tofu. An very good emblem that’s to be had within the United States is Juan Cheng.

Notes: Silken tofu that is available in plastic boxes will also be difficult to take away with out breaking aside. Using sharp kitchen scissors, moderately trim off the sides of the field and peel the plastic quilt off totally, then position a blank towel over the tofu, adopted via a plate, and turn it over. Snip every of the 4 corners of the plastic container off to assist unencumber the plastic container from the tofu and moderately raise it proper off. Your tofu must be intact. Fold the perimeters of the towel over the tofu or position some other on most sensible.

To grind Sichuan peppercorns, put them in a mortar and pestle and bash them till coarsely floor – there can be advantageous powder combined up with bits of smashed husks. Use all of it. If you favor, change complete dried crimson chiles or beaten crimson pepper flakes (however you received’t get the tingly, numbing impact the Sichuan pepper gives!).

Doubanjiang is going via many names: It is on occasion offered as highly spiced bean paste, highly spiced vast bean paste, vast bean chili sauce or fermented chili bean paste. There are two kinds of doubanjiang: One packed in oil that has a tendency to be spicier, whilst the opposite is a chunkier paste. Both will paintings on this recipe, however range the quantities relying how highly spiced you need it.

Where to shop for: Doubanjiang and Sichuan peppercorns will also be discovered at Asian markets or on-line.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for as much as 4 days.

