Coke, meth, ecstasy in man’s underwear gets him 20 years

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A resident of Southeast Texas has been sentenced to 20 years in jail after medicine have been discovered in his underwear by means of Port Arthur Police.

Justin Sonnier had his probation revoked and was once sentenced to 20 years in jail all over a revocation listening to on May 3, 2023, in line with a Facebook post by means of the Port Arthur Police.

In November of 2021, Sonnier was once arrested at B.J.’s Food Store on seventh Ave in Port Arthur because of exceptional warrants. During the arrest, police discovered cocaine, ecstasy, and methamphetamine hidden in his underwear, in line with Port Arthur Police.

As he was once already on criminal probation for different drug-related fees, the invention of the medication constituted a contravention of his probation.

This is an ongoing tale and updates will probably be equipped as showed information turns into to be had.

From Port Arthur Police…

