Coin-op amusements news | Texas bowling arcade goes with Intercard

Cashless era supplier for the amusement trade, Intercard, has finished every other arcade set up for Round1 Bowling and Amusement’s latest location on the North Star Mall in San Antonio, Texas, US.







It is the forty second of Round1’s US places to make use of Intercard era.

The San Antonio arcade options an enormous array of the newest video games together with hard-to-find Japanese video games to be had completely at Round1.

The Intercard machine controls each and every side of arcade control together with card gross sales, redemption and repair.

Round1 say it used Intercard as a result of its machine structure is perfect for assembly the calls for of the corporate’s huge and complicated arcades.

“Round1 decided that Intercard would provide them with a stable, reliable, and efficient method for managing multiple complex sites and growing their business,” stated Bill Allen, North America gross sales director for Intercard. “We are exceedingly proud to be related with an lively corporate this is an innovator in our trade.”

Pictured is Bill Allen, proper, presenting a plaque to control on the grand opening of the Round1 in San Antonio, Texas. Accepting the award are normal supervisor Stephanie Newman and district supervisor Drew Dixon.