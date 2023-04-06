Coffee shop restores longtime Dallas chapel

Ascension Coffee opened within the former church a couple of month in the past.

DALLAS — Ascension Coffee has places all over the place Dallas, however no location rather like its latest at White Rock Lake.

"Honestly, it's way more unique than any other place," mentioned supervisor Colin Dusek. "No other place has been built out of a church."

The church was once constructed about 80 years in the past, however for the previous decade or so, it’s been vacant.

Much of the construction was once torn down, and the unique chapel was once going to be torn down too till the group rallied to reserve it.

Ascension heard in regards to the group's need to show it into retail house that preserved the architectural integrity of the church and hopped on board.

The espresso shop opened remaining month. People who as soon as attended the church continuously prevent via for a drink and to reminisce.

“We actually do have a couple regulars that come in who got married here,” Dusek mentioned.

"We actually do have a couple regulars that come in who got married here," Dusek mentioned.

Ascension venerated the unique structure via conserving such things as the steeple and the blueprints, the latter which might be striking at the wall as art work. Like each and every Ascension location, shoppers can get just right meals, nice espresso and now one thing divine.