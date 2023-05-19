Cobb County spending $7.8 million on Silver Comet Trail extension | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Cobb County awarded a $7.8 million contract to C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. to construct an extension of the Silver Comet Trail alongside Atlanta Road.

The extension runs from Plant Atkinson Road to the Chattahoochee River, and the path will in the end connect to the Atlanta Beltline. The venture additionally comprises rehabilitating a bridge on Atlanta Road over CSX Transportation’s tracks and different paintings.

The PATH Foundation controlled the design segment of the engineering plans and has raised the vital cash. The staff will rent a contractor to construct a 2.3-mile Silver Comet Trail extension from the East-West Connector to Plant Atkinson Road as soon as the land is bought from CSX.

Georgia’s unemployment charge remained secure in April

Georgia’s unemployment charge in April used to be 3.1%, unchanged from March’s revised charge.

Georgia’s charge, three-tenths of a % not up to the nationwide unemployment charge of three.4%, remained secure for the 9th consecutive month. According to a state news unencumber, in March, the Peach State had the southeast’s perfect exertions power participation charge at 61.2% and the perfect employment-to-population ratio within the area at 59.2%.

“As a testament to Georgia’s strong leadership at every level, the state’s economy continues to soar with low unemployment and job growth in virtually every sector,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson mentioned in a commentary.

Atlanta buys land for parks in South River Forest house

The Atlanta City Council authorized regulation to shop for 46 acres to extend the volume of parkland within the South River Forest house. The house could also be house to the deliberate Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

The regulation authorizes the town’s leader procurement officer to barter with The Conservation Fund to spend as much as $1.6 million to shop for the Southeast Atlanta belongings.

The town council additionally followed regulation to shop for the Fulton County West End Arts Center for $100. The Fulton County commissioners authorized regulation in April to put across the valuables to the town.