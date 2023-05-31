Coast Guard searches for man who possibly fell off cliff



The U.S. Coast Guard has joined the search for a missing man believed to have fallen off a coastal cliff in Puerto Rico.

The military said 27-year-old Edgar Garay of Indiana visited San Juan and was on a day trip to the coast. He was last seen Sunday around 5:37 p.m. local time.

His last sighting was reported at the Cabo Rojo lighthouse, which is at the very southwestern tip of the island.

The military was alerted about the search more than an hour later after a 911 operator reported the incident.

A witness told authorities said she saw Garay stumble towards the edge of the cliff.

A Coast Guard MH-60T helicopter launched from Air Station Borinquen has conducted multiple search patterns through the night.

Other agencies involved in the search include Puerto Rico Joint Forces of Rapid Action of the Police Bureau, Puerto Rico Emergency Bureau-Mayagüez Zone and Puerto Rico Emergency Medical Services Corps Bureau.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.