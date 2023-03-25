Club Eye Up Move For £140k-p/w Star

A record has claimed that Barcelona are eyeing up Ilkay Gundogan on a unfastened switch this summer time, amid worries over midfielders Pedri and Gavi.





What’s happening with Barcelona and Gundogan?

Despite monetary problems that means Barcelona must closely scale back their salary invoice this summer time, they’re considered eyeing up the Manchester City superstar, who’s out of contract on the finish of the season.

The membership are already sweating over the way forward for Gavi after the younger midfielder’s contract renewal used to be cancelled by way of La Liga, and so they might want to be able to check in {the teenager} sooner than they take into accounts incomings.

However, Xavi wish to give a boost to the intensity of his midfield. An damage to Pedri has supposed that the 20-year-old has missed a number of games in the course of the park and Gundogan may provide top-quality duvet for the Spaniard.

A record in The Athletic has highlighted Xavi’s need so as to add beef up for Pedri, amidst issues that the crew suffers a dip in efficiency with out an additional attacking midfielder within the facet.

Sources informed them that “there is a strong belief within Barcelona’s staff that the team struggle to achieve the style desired by Xavi if Pedri isn’t available,” and Gundogan generally is a option to resolve this factor as Barcelona glance to compete on more than one fronts subsequent season.

Xavi’s facet have faltered within the Champions League staff levels for 2 years in a row, and further intensity to assist compete on this festival may just see their effects toughen.

Should Barcelona signal Gundogan?

Given that the membership have already got Franck Kessie and Frenkie de Jong amongst their ranks along Pedri and Gavi, it sort of feels not likely that some other central midfielder would arrive except there’s a primary departure comparable to Sergio Busquets.

The veteran midfielder has been linked with a transfer to Inter Miami, and Gundogan may just assist exchange his revel in must the Spaniard leave.

However, Barcelona’s issues over their salary invoice may just save you the 32-year-old, who earns £140k-per-week, from becoming a member of, and despite the fact that they set up to convey him in, it will save you different signings.

If Busquets remains on the membership, having an getting old high-earner who is probably not a assured starter could be a pricey approach to offer additional high quality in midfield, in spite of the revel in of the “incredible” Gundogan.

Meanwhile, if the membership have been to make a transfer for Lionel Messi, as has been mooted in contemporary days, there could also be little want to upload additional creativity, and City’s out-of-contract superstar might want to glance somewhere else for a transfer.