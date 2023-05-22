Clock running on Gov. DeSantis’ next FL Supreme Court appointment; only 6 justices on the bench

With Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly planning on jumping into the Republican presidential primaries this week, there’s still no word from him about his next appointment to the Florida Supreme Court.

The governor’s press office hasn’t responded yet to a request for information about the timing of a court announcement but, in the past, DeSantis has tended to take his time in assessing judicial nominees.

“It would probably be lost in all the clutter this week. I would wait for clearer air,” Mac Stipanovich, a veteran GOP political consultant who turned independent for loathing of Donald Trump and a critic of DeSantis, told the Phoenix via text message.

The Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission sent DeSantis the names of six candidate for the open seat, following a vetting process. They are Michael Thomas McHugh, chief judge of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit in Fort Myers; Joshua Aaron Mize, a judge on the Florida Sixth District Court of Appeal; Thomas Nelson Palermo, a circuit judge in Hillsborough County; Meredith L. Sasso, chief judge of the Sixth District Court of Appeal; Jared Edward Smith, another Sixth District Court of Appeal judge; and John Stargel, yet another judge of the Sixth District Court of Appeal and husband of former state Sen. Kelli Stargel.

That transmission set running a 60-day clock for DeSantis to choose his justice. His deadline is June 30.

All but McHugh disclosed links to the Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy Studies, which grooms young lawyers for places in the conservative legal movement, including judgeships. DeSantis has favored its members for judicial appointments.

It’s been widely reported that DeSantis will announce his entry in the race this week in Dunedin, where he grew up.

Court vacancies

The empty seat on the state’s highest court — which has seven justices when at full strength — was left by the resignation of Justice Ricky Polston, an independent-minded conservative who became general counsel and chief legal officer at Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state-backed insurer of last resort. He left in March, just months after winning another six-year term in the November elections.

Former Justice Alan Lawson, who retired in August with two years left in his term, became a shareholder at Lawson Huck Gonzales, a politically connected law firm. He was one of two justices to leave the court within seven months, giving the governor a chance to further solidify the court’s conservative majority.

The next justice will help decide a closely watched case testing the validity of Florida’s 15-week abortion ban under the state Constitution. In 1989, a more moderate-to-liberal court ruled that the document’s Privacy Clause protected the right to choose an abortion, but the new court has made a habit of overturning its own precedents.

The law establishing the state’s new six-week abortion ban — a de facto ban on the procedure given that most people don’t realize they are pregnant at that point — is contingent on the court reversing that precedent.