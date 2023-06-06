Clemson football recruiting: Sammy Brown, No. 1 LB in 2024 class, commits to Tigers over Georgia, Ohio State







Sammy Brown, a extremely sought-after defensive playmaker, dedicated to play football at Clemson. Brown, a five-star linebacker and the No. 1 linebacker and No. 5 general prospect in the 2024 recruiting magnificence, introduced his dedication on social media on Monday. His resolution to sign up for the Tigers got here straight away after his reputable discuss with to Clemson closing weekend. He decided on Clemson over best techniques like Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

Brown shall be becoming a member of Clemson’s 2024 recruiting magnificence as its 9th participant dedication. He is among the highest-ranked recruits to ever devote to Clemson, and may tie for the tenth position in rating with Tigers’ superstar linebacker KJ Henry. Brown may be the highest-ranked linebacker recruit since Harold Perkins in 2022, in accordance to 247Sports.

Brown cited Clemson’s general “genuineness” because the deciding issue in his dedication. Clemson has at all times been particular to Brown, as he has been attending the football camp in Death Valley since fundamental college. During his discuss with, he was once ready to bond with different recruits and present avid gamers. Brown, a multi-sport athlete, nonetheless has another season of football to play in highschool, however this dedication provides him a possibility to compete for enjoying time as a freshman.

Clemson’s head trainer Dabo Swinney presented Brown a place in the 2024 recruiting magnificence, and it paid off. Despite dropping Brent Venables, Clemson’s longtime defensive coordinator, Clemson remains to be ready to draw in one of the best highschool defensive abilities in the rustic, like Brown.

Brown is extremely touted now not just for his manufacturing in highschool, but additionally for his uncooked athleticism. 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins provides an excellent scouting file on Brown, pointing out that he has the profile of a “1-of-1 type”, or a unprecedented ability. Brown may be a multi-sport athlete, having received back-to-back state titles in wrestling and impressing in observe and weightlifting.

With Brown’s dedication, Clemson rises from No. 22 to No. 17 in the 247Sports group scores.