Clearwater sanitation worker hit by car, seriously injured

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A sanitation worker in Clearwater suffered severe accidents Tuesday morning after he was once hit by a automotive, in line with town officers.

The guy was once hit by a southbound automobile on North MLK Jr. Avenue at Eldridge Street round 7:30 a.m.

Authorities mentioned he was once hit as he attempted to assist a trash truck again out onto the street, a press unencumber mentioned.

The guy was once taken to Bayfront Health for remedy.

The investigation is underway, and each instructions of MLK Jr. Avenue are closed.

