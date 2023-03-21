Clearwater sanitation worker hit by car, seriously injured

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A sanitation worker in Clearwater suffered severe accidents Tuesday morning after he was once hit by a automotive, in line with town officers.
The guy was once hit by a southbound automobile on North MLK Jr. Avenue at Eldridge Street round 7:30 a.m.
Authorities mentioned he was once hit as he attempted to assist a trash truck again out onto the street, a press unencumber mentioned.
The guy was once taken to Bayfront Health for remedy.
The investigation is underway, and each instructions of MLK Jr. Avenue are closed.
