Clearwater police working to reverse rising DUI numbers

CLEARWATER, Fla. — For Sgt. Daniel Negersmith with the Clearwater Police Department, working the visitors unit is somewhat of a numbers recreation.

He instructed us fatal crashes are down, from 22 in 2021 to 8 in 2022 and 4 as of March 2023.

And for that, his six-man unit is grateful.

But he added that different numbers are going within the flawed path.

Traffic stops are up, with 36,000 going down in 2022. More than 800 of the ones have been DUIs.

“We’re seeing a lot of impaired individuals,” he stated, “Both drugs and alcohol.”

So to see what CPD officials are up in opposition to, ABC Action News tagged alongside for a late-night element.

Early into the journey, we spot our first doubtlessly impaired driving force swerving fairly and riding with out lighting fixtures.

“See how that car is drifting back and forth on the roadway?” requested Sgt. Negersmith.

Sgt. Negersmith signaled for the driving force to pull over.

“How are you tonight, ma’am?” he requested her. “I’m concerned with why you’re driving without any lights on.”

After a brief dialog, we temporarily realized that this driving force was once experiencing a distinct more or less impairment than maximum would call to mind.

“[We have a] Very tired driver. Just came in off a flight out of New York and just picked up a rental car. So equally as somebody who’s impaired by alcohol and drugs. Tired drivers are equally as bad,” stated Sgt. Negersmith.

After a snappy caution and take a look at of her lighting fixtures, she was once on her approach and we have been again on patrol.

Negersmith instructed us that the important thing to patrolling is to stay your head on a swivel—necessarily, on the lookout for the rest out of the extraordinary like rushing, swerving, racing, lacking prevent indicators or crimson lighting fixtures and even riding too slowly.

They’re all issues that would sign imaginable impairment, however in the end officials have to verify that once preventing you.

“You know, when you get up to that vehicle, what are you seeing, what are you smelling, what are you hearing? Are they slurring their words? Are their eyes bloodshot and glassy? Do you smell the odor of alcoholic beverage? I mean, you can’t arrest someone for those things alone, but those are all clues. Those are all signs of impairment,” stated Sgt. Negersmith.

Shortly after that lesson, the sergeant spots a automobile riding below the velocity restrict with its top beams on. Once we cleared a bridge, he signaled for the driving force to pull over.

“Good evening,” he stated to the driving force, “Why are you driving with your high beams on?”

But what we idea may result in any other caution became out to be a lot more. After an change, we realized the driving force did not have his license on him however as a substitute had an I.D. card.

“The driver, he’s got a legal marijuana card. When I asked him when he smoked marijuana last, he said a couple of hours ago. So, I’m gonna have one of my officers come down here and we’re going to do a quick evaluation to make sure he’s safe to or was safe to drive at the time. He’s not going to continue to drive,” stated Sgt. Negersmith.

A short while later, different officials arrive and the sergeant fills them in.

“His eyes are bloodshot and glassy. They’ve got club bands and I need you to make the final evaluation for me so we can determine if he’s impaired or not,” stated Sgt. Negersmith.

The box sobriety take a look at started in an instant.

“There’s a certain amount of passes, each pass, he’s looking for different things,” stated Sgt. Negersmith.

After checking the driving force’s eyes a number of occasions, a responding officer requested the driving force a chain of questions. Sgt. Negersmith stated the function is to make certain they are up for a take a look at involving motion.

“We’re just basically seeing if he has the ability to comprehend. If he’s got any physical disabilities, if he’s sick or injured,” he stated.

Once that is been established, officials ask the driving force to stand on the finish of a measured line of tape.

“If they take their foot off the line and re-balance themselves and put their foot back, that’s a clue. If they start to walk, that’s a second clue right there. It’s over. Because you only need two clues for this exercise,” stated Sgt. Negersmith.

If a driving force fails sufficient of those exams, they are presented a breath take a look at. It’s an be offering the driving force, on this case, declined.

“Then we read him this statement here, and basically what it says is that your license will be suspended for a year,” stated Sgt. Negersmith.

That driving force was once then made up our minds to be impaired and arrested. He was once charged with DUI and riding with no license.

Back within the automobile, Sgt. Negersmith instructed us that training, arrests and harder prison consequences would be the fastest techniques to flip DUI numbers round.

And when it comes to training, he leaves all drivers with this sobering reminder.

“You gotta remember that if you are impaired and you do hurt somebody or kill somebody, you’re going to prison, you’re not going to jail. There’s a huge difference,” he stated.

Another primary factor that Clearwater police stated they are seeing is drivers no longer transferring over for them when they are stopped at the facet of the street.

Our team watched it occur a minimum of six occasions in about two hours whilst out on patrol. We even watched as a driving force were given a price ticket for it.

Florida’s Move Over Law was once handed in 2002 and it calls for drivers to transfer over a lane or decelerate 20 miles below the velocity restrict when regulation enforcement, first responders or tow truck drivers are stopped at the facet of the street.

However, an ABC Action News I-Team investigation from previous this 12 months published that Florida drivers who fail to transfer over are inflicting a mean of 1 crash each and every two days.