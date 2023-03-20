Clearwater Police charge man with 2nd-degree murder after fatal stabbing

Clearwater Police charged a man with second-degree murder after a fatal stabbing on Thursday evening.

Police stated the suspect, Aurelian Frumosu, 41, could also be charged with armed housebreaking. He’s accused of stabbing and killing Scott Christy, 61.

According to a press unencumber, officials spoke back to the 1200 block of Pineview Avenue round 7:20 p.m.

Police stated Christy lived on the house, which was once owned by way of Frumosu’s mom, who died final yr.

The house is recently in probate, and there may be civil litigation between the Christy circle of relatives and the kids of the landlord, consistent with police.

Thursday evening, police stated Frumosu went to the yard of the house and broken an external air con unit. Authorities stated he kicked it and hit it with a brick.

Christy heard the noise, and when he went out of doors to peer what it was once, police stated Frumosu went within the home via an open door.

In the house, the 2 struggled and Christy was once stabbed. He later died on the clinic.