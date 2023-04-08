Clearwater crash involving 3 vehicles

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday afternoon, Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue replied to a site visitors crash involving 3 vehicles, with severe accidents. Police have been dispatched round 4 p.m. to State Road 580 and Countryside Boulevard.

According to government, one particular person was once taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with imaginable life-threatening accidents.

Westbound State Road 580 is closed at Landmark Drive and northbound Countryside Boulevard.

This is an ongoing investigation; take a look at again for extra main points.