Saturday, April 8, 2023
type here...
Florida

Clearwater crash involving 3 vehicles

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Clearwater crash involving 3 vehicles


PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday afternoon, Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue replied to a site visitors crash involving 3 vehicles, with severe accidents. Police have been dispatched round 4 p.m. to State Road 580 and Countryside Boulevard.

According to government, one particular person was once taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with imaginable life-threatening accidents.

- Advertisement -

Westbound State Road 580 is closed at Landmark Drive and northbound Countryside Boulevard.

 This is an ongoing investigation; take a look at again for extra main points.

- Advertisement -



Source link

Previous article
President Biden invites ‘Tennessee Three’ for White House visit
Next article
The Texas mifepristone abortion pill ruling is part of a trend

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks