Clearwater cousins competing for Soap Box Derby world title

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Ayva David, who is simply 12 years outdated, is hoping to copy because the Soap Box Derby world champion. The Clearwater resident controlled to win the native inventory department through a whisker closing yr and this time she is keen to win the rally inventory title. Her cousin Alexa Mello can also be becoming a member of her in Akron, Ohio, to participate within the tremendous inventory department. Both the women might be accompanied through their trainer Mark Ferdinand who has been harboring a keenness for a Soap Box Derby win because the time he moved to Tampa 27 years in the past.

Soap Box Derby racing is one thing that Ferdinand can’t do with out. He and his sister, Jean, received back-to-back world championships in 1976 and 1977, making them the one siblings to succeed in this feat. This yr, he has a brand new objective: to verify David repeats her win within the inventory department whilst Mello wins the tremendous inventory title.

The cousins earned their qualification for the world championships through profitable the native titles in Ocala. Although David is eager about her new automobile with a ‘2022 World Champion’ sticky label at the aspect, Mello is similarly enthusiastic as she is assured of profitable this yr.

The Soap Box Derby World Championship race is scheduled for July 22 in Akron, Ohio, and Ferdinand is assured his proteges can do him proud.