Cleanup begins after freight train derailment, fire in Maine

SANDWICH ACADEMY GRANT TOWNSHIP, Maine — Canadian Pacific Railway is main cleanup and observe maintenance following a freight train derailment and fire in Maine, officers Sunday.

Three rail staff had been handled and launched from a sanatorium after 3 locomotive engines and 6 train automobiles wearing lumber and electric wiring went off the observe Saturday in Somerset County, officers stated.

Canadian Pacific is main cleanup, salvage and service, operating with state companies and native fire and rescue, stated Jim Britt from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Workers had been getting rid of derailed locomotives and rail automobiles, cleansing up crash particles and repairing the rail line. It was once unclear how lengthy the method would take.

Some hazardous fabrics had been at the train, officers stated, however first responders made up our minds they weren’t prone to leaking or catching fire. There was once no risk to public protection, officers stated.

A initial evaluate put the blame for the derailment on a washout brought about by means of melting ice and particles, state officers stated. But the Federal Railroad Administration, which despatched an inspector to the web page, recommended it is going to be weeks ahead of complete main points of the coincidence are launched. Canadian Pacific has till the tip of May to post a record, an company spokesperson stated.

People had been suggested to stick away as paintings endured. The derailment came about close to Rockwood, a the city of about 300 citizens on Moosehead Lake, about 90 miles (140 kilometers) northwest of Bangor.